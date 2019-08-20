Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — As the Hibbing High School volleyball team heads into the 2019 season, Bluejacket coach Sarah McGough sees a bright future ahead.
She knows there’s a new atmosphere on this team, and that, by itself, should be enough for Hibbing to improve on its 2018 season.
Talent-wise, McGough will find out more about her team when it opens the season Thursday, with a 7 p.m., home contest with Deer River at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets are entering this season with no seniors on the squad, but that doesn’t concern McGough.
Haley Hawkinson, Aysia Skalsky, Paige Hendrickson, Justine Orazem and Bethany Carlson will have to step up their leadership roles for the younger players.
“The juniors are already stepping up that leadership role,” McGough said. “That was one of the biggest things we needed. They’ve stepped up and filled those shoes nicely. The team unity, right now, is strong.”
The sophomore class consists of Julia Flaten, Mellanie Heikkila, Bailey Broker, Kylee Huusko, Zoe Kriske, Bella Scaia, Arianna Jaynes, Hailee Elven, Emma LaVigne, Riley Pauna and Lucy Gabrielson.
“They’re going to provide a lot to this team,” McGough said. “Right now, they’re stepping into roles they may or may not have been in last year, at least some of them. They’re stepping up to the plate. They’re not afraid to battle.
“This team definitely has a ‘We-over-me’ factor.”
McGough does have some freshmen battling for spots, but for now, she’ll stick with that corp group of juniors and sophomores.
“Down the road, you never know,” McGough said. “I always tell them that there’s the opportunity that other people might get pulled up.”
McGough doesn’t mind the fact that her team is so young.
“I’m excited to have a young team,” she said. “This is a team that I can work with for the next two to three years. They will learn what my expectations are. It doesn’t make me nervous.
“They’re a force to be reckoned with, and they’re not afraid.”
The key is that ‘We-over-me’ factor on this year’s squad.
“It’s the attitudes,” McGough said. “In some of the years, we’ve had more of the ‘Me effect.’ Whether they may have realized it or not. It was there. We’ve had a lot of other challenges as well.
“This year, we’ve started out on a positive note. This group is positive. They have high expectations of themselves as well as their teammates.”
McGough knows all about that. She was on Hibbing teams that were successful because they looked out for one another.
“We talk about the camaraderie amongst one another,” she said. “It didn’t matter what team level you were at. No matter what, you were representing Hibbing volleyball, and we need to bring that back.
“These girls have already stepped into that role, and I hear that the younger girls aren’t afraid of the older ones anymore. It’s casually getting out of here.”
As far as the skill level goes, McGough has like what she’s seen so far this season, but one area of the team is less experienced than other areas of the team.
“The setters, right now, we have some newer ones,” McGough said. “They might not have as much experience as we’d like them to have at the varsity level, but they’re coachable. We can get to that level.
“As far as the rest of the skill sets go, we have some strong hitters, blockers and great defense. We’re going to have a good team this year.”
All of that depends on the Bluejackets’ ability to serve receive, which is the main component of the game. No passing. No offense.
“Passing is always the key,” McGough said. “If you can’t pass, then it’s a tough ball game. You can always work on passing. It’s never perfect. From where we were last week to where we were (Monday), it’s getting better.”
McGough will get to see that skill in action against the Warriors. She’s looking forward to getting the season started.
“I hope it rolls in our court, but the ultimate goal is to look good and to see if we’re progressing, or are we at a standstill,” McGough said. “We always want to keep making progress.
“It’s going to be an exciting season. From where we are now to where we’ll be at the end of the season, is going to be a true factor. These girls have a lot to bring to the court. We’re going to surprise some people.”
