Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls tennis coach Gary Conda had a young team last year, but the Bluejackets still took Duluth East to the limit in the Section 7AA playoffs.
Now, those players are one year older and one year stronger as Hibbing gets set to open the 2019 season Saturday.
The Bluejackets will have two scrimmages today, beginning at 11:30 a.m., against Elk River in Brainerd, then at 1 p.m., against the host Warriors.
The season starts for good Saturday as Hibbing travels to Coon Rapids to take on Cretin-Derham Hall at 8 a.m., then the Bluejackets will play Buffalo and Coon Rapids right after that.
This year’s edition of the Bluejackets has four seniors, Maggie Zieske, Allie Bussey, Jada Wentland and Alayna Miller.
“Allie will be a definite starter at one doubles,” Conda said. “She had a solid game last year, but she has to get a little more consistent. Her legs are better this year. Last year, she had some knee problems, but she seems to be moving well this year.
“Maggie, I’m not sure where she’s going to play yet. Possibly third doubles or fourth singles. Alayna has no varsity experience, but she’s come a long ways. She’s athletic and hits a lot of balls back. She’s been giving everybody fits. She could be starting.”
Conda said that Wentland is in the mix as well.
“She’s fighting hard for one of the doubles spots right now,” Conda said. “That makes it interesting. We have seven or eight girls that are equal. They’re battling. Everytime we play a match, it comes down to a third set tiebreaker to decide it.”
There’s nothing wrong with a little competition in practice.
“That helps,” Conda said. “When we get to matches, that makes it a lot easier when you know how to compete, if it’s always tight, always close. I enjoy watching these girls and how hard they’re working.”
The juniors are Maddie Rewertz, Jacie Clusiau, Caitlin Maki and Kendra Bushnell.
They are joined by sophomores Annika Lundell, Megan Bussey, Kasey Jo Renskers, Julia Gherardi and Lola Valeri.
Freshmen include, Claire Rewertz, Abigail Sullivan, Mercedes Furin, Sabine Wetzel, Lily Slatten and Marija Isaacs.
It will be Bussey and Maddie Rewertz at first doubles, but what direction will Conda go to fill out his singles lineup?
“What we’ll do is draw numbers out of the hat,” Conda said with a chuckle. “It’s that close. Abigail will play a lot of singles. Annika and Claire will play a lot of singles. Mercedes is quite honestly, a step above a lot of them right now.
“She’s very, very likely to be in the singles lineup this year.”
In Section 7AA, Conda knows it’ll be hard to win at first singles, but that’s where the depth of this team comes into play.
“To be honest, it’s going to be hard to win 50-percent of our one-singles matches,” Conda said. “If I look at last year’s teams, I would say we’d win 60- to 70-percent at two,and we’ll win 80- to 90-percent at three and four singles.
“We don’t drop off a whole lot. Our one doubles should win 70- to 80-percent of the time. Two doubles is about 50-percent, I can guarantee that, but third doubles will be right back up. We don’t fall off. Second and third will be about the same.”
With that said, Conda will have confidence in his entire lineup to get the job done.
“That gives us a lot of flexibility,” Conda said. “As the year goes on, I can throw these girls from singles to doubles. If I have somebody that’s really coming on, they’re peaking, I can put them in singles at the end.
“I have the flexibility to move them around. That’s going to help. It’s a nice problem to have.”
The Bluejackets might only be scrimmaging in Brainerd, but there’s still some things Conda wants to see.
“It’s going to be nice to see Elk River,” Conda said. “I know they’ve lost a couple of their top players. We’ll be able to tell right away if we can play with them. I know we’ve gained ground on them somewhere.
“I’ll also be looking at how we compete under pressure. I know they’re nervous, but that’s what we’re looking for. We won’t be dwelling on winning or losing. It’s the effort, the footwork.”
On Saturday, that’s where the rubber meets the road. Those matches will count.
“It’s going to be a test again,” Conda said. “All three of them, it’ll be competitive. I know we lost to both Cretin and Buffalo last year. We beat Coon Rapids. Both of those teams lost some players.
“I don’t feel we’ve fallen off a whole lot from last year. We’ve had six or seven of them improve so much during the summer that they made up for it right away. They’re stronger.”
How far can this team go? Duluth East will be the favorites but again, Hibbing had a chance to turn that match around.
“I’m not going to say that we don’t have a chance,” Conda said. “We did have match points against them, and we’re a little better. It’s not unrealistic. That would be my goal. Why not set it? To win this darn region.”
