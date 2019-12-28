INT’L. FALLS — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team keeps surprising Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano, and they did so once again Saturday.
The Bluejackets scored 427 points to win the Bronco Invite held at the International Falls High School Pool.
VIrginia/Eveleth-Gilbert was second with 419, followed by Mesabi East at 247 and International Falls with 160.
Veneziano thought the Blue Devils/Golden Bears had the upper hand, but his swimmers competed tough throughout the whole event.
“I thought we did well,” Veneziano said. “Virginia was missing a couple of guys that would have tipped the balance of the meet, but I liked what I saw today. We were competitive and went out hard.”
Hibbing was able to win seven of the 12 events, with William Stenson and Cooper Emerson having a hand in four of the swims. Andrew Hoppe was involved with three wins on the day.
The Bluejacket divers, Cole Hughes, Tyler Fosso and Zander Buroker picked up 36 points in the meet, compared to 10 for Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert, which was a 26-point edge for Hibbing in that one event.
Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley — 1. Chance McCormack, Aaron Hadrava, Stenson, Hoppe 1:49.83; 5. Ben Riipinen, Luke Pocquette, Ben Philips, Cooper Peake 2:06.55; 7. Reillyi Benedict, Griffin Benedict, Kellen Fisher, Tristan Schmelzer 2:22.74.
200 freestyle — 2. Emerson 1:58.67; 7. Chase Musich 2:10.48; 10. Riipinen 2:19.36; 14. Aman Majumdar 2:35.44.
200 individual medley — 1. Stenson 2:09.96; 5. Hadrava 2:22.03; 10. Griffin Benedict 3:01.18.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson 23.77; 2. Pocquette 25.07; 10. Peake 29.15; 11. Majumdar 31.58.
Diving — 1. 2. Hughes 290.55; 3. Fosso 278.05; 4. Buroker 221.85.
100 butterfly — 1. Stenson 54.77; 3. Ben Philips 1:06.77; 5. Peake 1:12.62; 7. Schmelzer 1:25.32.
100 freestyle — 2. Hoppe 52.58; 7. McCormack 55.96; 10. Hughes 1:02.15; 13. Fisher 1:09.18.
500 freestyle — 3. Ben Philips 5:47.78; 4. Musich 6:03.69; 12. Reilly Benedict 7:04.22.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Emerson, Hoppe, Stenson, Pocquette 1:34.81; 5. Hughes, Riipinen, Schmelzer, Musich 1:54.29; 7. Griffin Benedict, Fisher, Fosso, Majumdar 2:04.81.
100 backstroke — 2. McCormack 1:02.74; 3. Hadrava 1:03.09; 10 Reilly Benedict 1:23.93; 14. Matthew Osterhoudt 1:42.56.
100 breaststroke — 4. Riipinen 1:16.14; 5. Pocquette 1:17.57; 7. Griffin Benedict 1:25;67.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hoppe, Emerson, Hadrava, McCormack 3:36.84; 6. Hughes, Ben Philips, Peake, Musich 3:59.44; 8. Osterhoudt, Reilliy Benedict, Fisher, Schmelzer 5:00.37.
“We continue to swim well,” Veneziano said. “We can’t even see rested from where we’re sitting, bu I was surprised by some of our individuals, especially the younger guys. We’re developing some depth, and that will be a key to our successes in the future.
“We need to be happy with this one, but not satisfied. We need to put in a tough week of work, preparing for the Maroon and Gold Meet.”
