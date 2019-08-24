DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed fourth at the Duluth q
Quad held Saturday.
Duluth East won the event with 707 points, followed by White Bear Lake with 467, Bloomington Jefferson 447, then the Bluejackets at 428.
It was a good starting point for Hibbing.
“We had some good performances and basically, a laundry list of stuff we need to work on and get better at,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “Score-wise, we hung in there with the two Metro teams, but Duluth has a great team. They out-distanced the pack.
“I’m pleased with how we did. This gives me a good indication of some of things we need to work on, whether it be technique, our approach to races or race pacing. Certain things have been shifted to the top of the priority list.”
The Bluejackets did get two first-place finishes when the 400 freestyle relay team of Meghan Minne, Madison St. George, Natalie Skorich and Geli Stenson swam a 4:04.79, and Minne won the 100 freestyle in 57.21.
“It’s always nice to take first place, but that wasn’t what this was all about,” Venezinao said. “It’s about getting the performances. Megan and 400 free relay had some solid performances.
“Those are good, but on the other side of the coin, we had some performances that weren’t that well put together. That’s where we come up with the list of things we have to work on.”
Minne was second in the 200 freestyle (2:08.47), and the 200 freestyle relay team of Skorich, St. George, Stenson and Minne swam a 1:49.67.
“Placing is irrelevant,” Veneziano said. “It’s how well we competed. Times aren’t that big of a deal at this time of the season, and places aren’t that big of a deal either.
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 6. Alison Trullinger, Claire Furlong, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes, 2:16.25; 8. Makenna Kriske, Alli Raukar, Meghan Savage, Emery Maki, 2:31.07.
200 freestyle — 7. Geli Stenson, 2:16.91; 10. Riley Story 2:29.35; 15. Jordyn McCormack 2:42.64.
200 individual medley — 8. Madison St. George 2:43.80; 11. Alaspa 2:52.73; 12. Trullinger 2:55.01; 14. Raukar 3:14.80.
50 freestyle — 4. Natalie Skorich 27.54; 11. Alexis Walters 31.39; 12. Kate Reckmeyer 31.56; 14. Lela Rikkola 34.52.
100 butterfly — 4. St. George 1:11.68; 9. Alaspa 1:16.76; 11. Savage 1:25.33.
100 freestyle — 7. Skorich 1:02.53; 10. Furlong 1:07.18; 11. Hughes 1:07.26.
500 freestyle — 4. Stenson 6:19.35; 7. Kriske 7:01.63; 11. Addie Rikkola 7:33.47.
200 freestyle relay — 6. Furlong, Hughes, Alaspa, Emery Maki 1:59.40.
100 backstroke — 7. Trullinger 1:20.87; 12. Savage 1:29.03; 13. Kriske 1:29.75.
100 breast stroke — 7. Furlong 1:27.65; 8. Ella Kalisch 1:33.01; 10. Hughes 1:34.58; 14. Walters 1:42.38.
400 freestyle relay — 6. Kriske, Raukar, Trullinger, Story 4:38.54.
Hibbing’s next meet will be in International Falls on Thursday, beginning at 3 p.m.
Cross Country
Twin Ports Meet
DULUTH — The Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams placed second and third, respectively at the Twin Ports Meet held Thursday at the Lester Park Ski Trail.
On the boys side, David Platt and Zach Rusich led the way, with Platt passing Ruzich in the last 10 meters to finish one second ahead of his teammate.
“We are excited to watch those two push each other, and the others around them,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “They should pull the rest of the team with them. It should be a fun season watching them go back-and-forth, and hopefully, breaking up some area schools’ packs.”
Jacob Jensrud finished as Hibbing’s third runner, with John Larrabee and Noah Anderson rounding out the top five.
“Jacob ran well today in what was essentially his first taste of varsity racing,” Plese said. “Both John and Noah dropped significant time from last season’s race.”
On the girls side, Lily Hess was the Bluejackets’ top runner, finishing in the top 10 behind runners from Farmington, which dominated the meet.
“That was a nice surprise,” Plese said. “Lily dropped nearly two minutes off of her time from last year at this race.”
Reese Aune, Aune Boben and Mattison Johnson were the next three Hibbing runners to cross the finish line, all in the 22-minute range.
“That was an improvement from last year’s starting point,” Plese said.
Miriam Milani also ran a nice race to finish as the Bluejackets’ fifth runner.
“The girls only missed out on second place by three points,” Plese said.
Hibbing did have the top two girls in the junior high race, Jocelyn Strukel and Jorie Anderson.
“Jocelyn has impressed us with how she is adapting to cross country,” Plese said. “I wanted to give those two girls a chance to run in the front of a race and push each other before jumping into the middle of a 5K race.
“They both did their job well, and I’m impressed.”
The junior high girls did place first in the meet, beating Duluth East. Hibbing had eight runners in the top 10.
The junior high boys were second to Duluth Denfeld.
“We are happy with the performances of this group,” Plese said. “They really look to improve on last year, and perhaps, push for some varsity spots themselves.”
Girls Tennis
Crookston Invite
CROOKSTON — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team placed third as a team at the Crookston Invite Saturday.
Perham won the meet with 22 points, followed by New London-Spicer with 21. The Bluejackets had 20, followed by Moorhead with 19, the host Pirates 17, East Grand Forks 16, Detroit Lakes 12 and Wadena-Deer Creek six.
“We were one match away,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “It was very, very close.”
The Bluejackets did get two first-place finishes with Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz winning at first doubles, and Claire Rewertz and Annika Lundell winning at second doubles.
Winning consolation matches for fifth place were Megan Bussey at second singles, and Julia Gherardi and Lily Slatten at four singles. Gherardi played in two of the matches, while Slatten played in one.
Maggie Zieske and Mercedes Furin, along with Lola Valeri and Bella Vincent shared third double duties, and they won the consolation title as well. Zieske and Furin played in two of the matches.
Kasey Jo Renskers placed fourth at third singles.
“All in all, with the conditions being unreal with the win, under those conditions and playing for almost eight hours, I thought we got a lot of experience out of this,” Conda said. “We hit a lot of tennis balls, and the younger girls got to play in some matches.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.