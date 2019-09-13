HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team hasn’t had a home meet yet, but that ends today for the Bluejackets.
Hibbing will be hosting the eight-team Hibbing Invite, beginning at 9 a.m., with the diving competition, then at 1 p.m., the swimming finals will be held.
Joining the Bluejackets in the meet will be Grand Rapids, Two Harbors, Mesabi East, Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert, Chisholm and International Falls.
It’s going to be a tough field, with Grand Rapids, Two Harbors and Mesabi East as the possible favorites of the meet.
“Grand Rapids has a tough returning team,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “Two Harbors has some outstanding individuals. They should be in the top in every event. Mesabi East is our defending section champions
“With those three teams, if we got fourth place that would be outstanding. We’re up against some still local competition.”
Veneziano also complimented the rest of the field because they might not have the depth as those top four teams but they have some good individuals.
“Every team has some really good swimmers,” Veneziano said. “International Falls, in our dual meet, put up some good races against us and beat us. Virginia has some quality kids, and Eveleth has some of the best athletes in the region.
“No one is super dominant, but every team provides some good, caliber athletes, then it’s wherever the depth falls in there. It’ll be an interesting field.”
The Bluejackets and Thunderhawks will certainly have the depth to compete, but will it be to their advantages?
“It doesn’t because Two Harbors has a higher-tier athletes,” Veneziano said. “Mesabi East has more depth. Two Harbors beat Mesabi East in a dual meet, but in an invitational format, I’d tip my hat to Mesabi East winning that.
“The favorite, with some good upper-level athletes and depth to back it up, I’d say Grand Rapids would probably be in the driver’s seat right now.”
All Veneziano wants to see out of his team is quality performances.
“We’ve seen bits and pieces throughout our races in our three meets, but we can’t put an entire race together,” Veneziano said. “We’ve been working hard. I have to give my squad credit for the fact that we had no meets this week.
“Starting last Friday, that was one of our best practices we’ve had all season. We’ve continued that throughout the entire week. We’ve been getting some quality work in. I’ve been feeling good about what we’re accomplishing.”
Now, Veneziano needs to see that work transfer over into the pool.
“My only concern now is can we take what we’ve been doing for a week at practice and bring it into a meet with us,” Veneziano said. “That’s my hope. I think we’re set for that. There’s no guarantees.”
Race pace has been the biggest focus in practice.
“That’s what we’ve been doing,” Veneziano said. “Also, a lot of technical stuff, hitting turns, finishing races correctly. The little things that keep wrecking what would have normally been a good performance that we find a way to sabotage by overlooking the technical stuff.
“We’re focusing on that as well as race-pace training. All of this stuff works, but it’s a matter of time for how long before it works.”
Veneziano is hoping it shows up sooner rather than later, but he’s prepared for whatever happens.
“I’m hoping it shows up in today’s meet, but it may not show up until next week,” Veneziano said. “If it doesn’t show up in this meet, hopefully, it will show up the following Saturday.
“When you’ve been coaching as long as I’ve been coaching, one of the things you have to learn is patience. You know you can build your squad, but you don’t know how long it’s going to take.”
There is one fear that runs through Veneziano’s mind.
“Do I have enough days and weeks in the season and practices, to build a squad to what I want?” Veneziano said. “You have a finite amount of time to accomplish things. It seems like it’s relatively early in the season, but the future is happening right now.
“We’ll make some strides and some progress, I have no doubt about that, but is it going to be enough to have our best and most peak performances at the end of the year. Only time will tell.”
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay — 8. Jordyn McCormack, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George, Emery Maki; 11. Alison Trullinger, Claire Furlong, Bella Alaspa, Shelby Hughes; 20. LIly Lantz, Courtney Massich, Meghan Savage, Cady Rancourt; 21. Alexis Walters, Serinity Wellman, Ryanne Sauer, Addie Rikkola; 30. Mia Savage, Lela Rikkola, Ella Kalsich, Gracie Burgess.
200 freestyle — 4. Meghan Minne; 17. Riley Story; 20. Alli Raukar, 23. Makenna Kriske; 32. Furlong; 33. McCormack; 34. Janessa Wilson.
200 individual medley — 5. Geli Stenson; 7. St. George; 13. Kalisch; Trullinger; 25. Burgess; 26. Hughes; 27. Kate Reckmeyer.
50 freestyle — 7. Natalie Skorich; 12. Emerson; 17. Maki; 22. Rancourt.
100 butterfly — 10. St. George; 13. Alaspa; 15. Lantz; 21. Meghan Savage; 24. Hughes; 25. Walters.
100 freestyle — 2. Minne; 9. Skorich; 17 Story.
500 freestyle — 5. Stenson; 9. Alaspa; 11. Raukar; 16. Kriske; 28. Massich; 29. Rikkola.
200 freestyle relay — 3. Skorich, Minne, Emerson, Stenson; 6. Maki, Furlong, Story, Raukar; 13. Sauer, Rancourt, Kalisch, Massich; 20. Kriske, Wellman, Rikkola, Chloe Price; 25. Reckmeyer, Rikkola, Wilson, Burgess.
100 backstroke — 16. McCormack, 18. Trullinger; 21. Lantz; 24. Meghan Savage; 29. Walters.
100 breaststroke — 11. Furlong; 12. Emerson, 23. Wellman; 30. Price; 31. Reckmeyer.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Minne, Skorich, Stenson, St. George; 10. Alaspa, Story, Hughes, Maki; 14. Raukar, Kalisch, Lantz, Trullinger; 21. Rancourt, Massich, Addie Rikkola, Kriske; 24. Mia Savage, Walters, McCormack, Meghan Savage; 25. Sauer, Wilson, Reckmeyer, Wellman.
