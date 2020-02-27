Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano put his section team together, he did it with one purpose — scoring at the state.
Veneziano will see how that plays out today when the State Class A Preliminary Meet begins at noon at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The Bluejackets have all three relay teams at state, along with three swimmers competing in individual events.
Veneziano knew this was the best way to score at least top 10 or higher at the meet, but nothing is a given.
“You never know because it’s a tight, tight field,” Veneziano said. “There’s 40-some teams in this contest, so trying to factor out who’s seeded where is a lot of math to do. Taking a look at the teams that have two or three relays, then individuals, I would think we’d be in the top 10.
“That was our goal. I would love to see us be in the top 10. I’d really like to see us go as high as eighth, if possible. You never know what team could gain a lot of ground, or what team is going to lose a lot of ground. It’s tight. A few teams are way out there.”
Those teams include, Breck/Blake, St. Thomas Academy, Sartell-St. Stephen and Hutchinson.
“They’re loaded,” Veneziano said. “Their three relays are sitting high, and they’ve got a lot of individuals in there. What you might see a point vacuum happen where those teams score a lot of points.
“That leaves a whole bunch of us scrapping it out for the rest of it.”
Veneziano also has his relays seeded in the top eight.
The 200 medley relay team consists of Chance McCormack, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson and Cooper Emerson; the 200 freestyle relay consists of Andrew Hoppe, Pocuqette, Stenson and Emerson; and the 400 freestyle relay consists of McCormack, Pocquette, Stenson and Emerson.
Of course, first things first, placing. That has plagued the Bluejackets in past state meets.
“As a coach I’ve had relays disqualified at state,” Veneziano said. “We would have been top eight in the medley relay two years in a row, and that’s 22 points or more. When the differentials in the meet are five, 10, 15 or 20 points between teams, a relay disqualification would be bad.
“That happens. It’s a pressure situation, and you’re trying to perform at your absolute best. The only thing you can do is prepare the best you can, then go after it. I don’t think being conservative in your approach does you any good. You prepare as well as you can, then fly by the seat of your pants. Usually that yields the best outcome.”
Will Veneziano use an aggressive approach or a conservative approach?
“I have some theories behind that,” Veneziano said. “If you’re seeded outside the top 16 where you’re not going to score, why would you get conservative to protect your 22nd place. That’s zero points.
“If you’re sitting in the top eight, you might want to be slightly cautious and not go too overboard. If you go overboard, you can get disqualified, or if you go low on it, you don’t get into the top eight. It’s situational. I don’t think people realize the strategy that goes into a lot of these coaching moves, but it’s there as much as any other sport.”
