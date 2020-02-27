Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — As the Hibbing High School boys swimming team prepares for the state meet, one thing stands out — experience.
Four swimmers will be veterans of the event when it begins at noon today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Andrew Hoppe has been there four times; Cooper Emerson twice; Chance McCormack three times; and William Stenson III two times.
The lone rookie is Luke Pocquette, who will be making his first appearance at the show.
Hoppe will be competing in the 50 and 100 freestyles, along with the 200 freestyle relay.
It will be Hoppe’s last time at state, so he’s hoping to draw from his previous experiences to help this team place as high as it can get. “I look at my past before I go into a race, and think about what I’ve done,” Hoppe said. “I use that to get myself psyched up for each swim. I go from there. I look for failures, knowing that I’ve failed a few times.
“I use that to fuel myself into knowing that I can do better. Failure has taught me a lot of things. Even though I may not get my best time, I don’t need to look back at it. I move forward. I’ve learned from that, then I use what I’ve taught myself to move myself forward.”
Emerson will be competing in the 50 freestyle and all three relays.
“That’s special because it takes four guys to do it, not just one,” Emerson said. “It makes it more special for all of us. We have to have some good relay exchanges because we know we can perform well.
“It’s the old saying, ‘Practice makes perfect.”
As far as the 50 freestyle goes, Emerson will perform up to his capabilities.
“I was talking to a lot of the coaches here and they said, ‘Trust the work that I’ve put in,’” Emerson said. “I stopped worrying about it and I’m trusting myself. I’ve put in the hours.”
McCormack will be competing in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
He feels more prepared this time around.
“I’ll be a lot more calm than I have been in previous years because I’ve experienced it,” McCormack said. “Hopefully, it’ll be just another meet for me. When you’re excited or scared, you can make stiupid decisions, mistakes like jumping and not swimming as fast as you can.
“I have to focus on my races, swim fast and do what I’m supposed to do.”
McCormack knows the 400 freestyle relay team can faster than the 3:19.91 it swam at sections.
“Cooper and William did 48s, so if they can do that again, we’ll do that,” McCormack said. “If Andrew and I go faster this time… I won’t be tired from the backstroke so I think we can go faster.
“We worked hard to get where we are,”
Stenson is on all three relays, but he’s seeded No. 2 in the 100 butterfly.
He would like to join Sam Iozzo as a state champion, but he knows he has his work cout out for him to accomplish that.
“That can change in the blink of an eye, so I have to push myself forward and swim my own race,” Stenson said. “I’ll swim my own race, and do the best that I can do. We’ll see how it pans out there.
“I wanted to be as good as him, if not better. I had to push myself harder. I thought I could do that. I want to drop more time, but I don’t know how much. I’m going to do the best that I can do. It’s important to me.”
Stenson is using his past experiences to fuel this one.
“I want to get better than I was last year,” Stenson said. “I want to move up higher in the ranks, and hopefully, do better, and see where it goes from there. I use it to push myself forward.”
Pocquette is swimming on all three relays. He might be an eighth-grader, but he’s been given some big responsibilities.
Is he up for the challenge? He doesn’t seem intimidated.
“It’ll be a fun learning experience,” Pocquette said. “It’ll be nice to get a bunch of experience in that pool at the U of M. I’ve been swimming in the same relays for the most part for most of the year.
“I guess he chose me because of experience. I swam well over the season.
“I had a good taper, too. I’m hoping the first time goes well, then next year, I hope it’s better. I’ll just focus on my races and keep my eyes on the pool and block everything out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.