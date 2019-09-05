CLOQUET — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team is still a work in progress, and against Cloquet, Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano still has some work to do with his lineup.
Hibbing’s lineup was good enough to upend the Lumberjacks 105-78 Thursday in the Cloquet High School Pool, but Veneziano is still looking for some answers.
“In some respects, we’re making the same mistakes over and over again,” Veneziano said. “That’s frustrating for everybody. In some areas, I’m seeing progress. It’s going to be a slow process. We have to find a new patience level, and keep moving forward.”
The reason for that is a lot of young swimmers.
“We’re dealing with a lot of inexperienced athletes, who are finding themselves in pressure situations for competition,” Venezinao said. “It’s unfamiliar territory for them. What we’ve been doing at practice every day is putting them in situations to get experience as frequently as possible.
“That’s going to take some time.”
Against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, the Bluejackets did get first-place finishes from Madison St. George, Natalie Skorich, Bella Alaspa and Meghan Minne in the 200 medley relay; Minne in the 50 freestyle; Maddy Clusiau in diving; Minne in the 100 butterfly; Skorich in the 100 freestyle; Skorich, Geli Stenson, Emery Maki and Macie Emerson in the 200 freestyle relay; Stenson in the 100 breaststroke; and Minne, Skorich, St. George and Stenson in the 400 freestyle relay.
That’s all fine and good, but Veneziano needs to see more from his team.
“We have the Hibbing Invite in nine days and the University of Minnesota Meet the following weekend,” Veneziano said. “Both of my lineups are due next week. If I go with what I’ve seen in these three meets, my lineups are going to be radically different than what we’ve seen in the past.
“Some veterans, who have swam in big competitions in the past, may not make it to the depth chart. Some young kids will be put in situations that will be unfamiliar territor for them. As we say, we don’t base our lineups on if you’re getting older, we base our lineups on if you’re getting better.”
Hibbing 105, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 78
200 Medley Relay — 1. Hibbing (Madison St. George, Natalie Skorich, Bella Alaspa, Meghan Minne) 2:08.89. 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Maddie Dostal, Halle Zuck, Hannah Sandman, Kashmir Mercer) 2:09.00. 3. Hibbing (Alison Trullinger, Claire Furlong, Meghan Savage, Emery Maki) 2:17.43.
200 Freestyle — 1. Hannah Sandman, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 2:10.41. 2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:10.42. 3. Riley Story, Hibbing, 2:24.00
200 Individual Medley — 1. Maddie Dostal, CEC, 2:41.27. 2. Madison St. George, Hibbing, 2:43.68. 3. Macie Emerson, Hibbing, 2:49.89.
50 Freestyle — 1. Meghan Minne, Hibbing, 25.88. 2. Kashmir Mercer, CEC, 29.12. 3. Emery Maki, Hibbing, 29.51.
1 meter diving — 1. Maddy Clusiau, Hibb, 195.55. 2. Mckenah Downing, CEC, 131.45. 3. Chloe Price, Hibb, 120.95.
100 Butterfly — 1. Meghan Minne, Hibb, 1:07.19. 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 1:10.24. 3. Madison St. George, Hibb, 1:11.15.
100 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Skorich, Hibb, 1:00.56, 2. Riley Story, Hibb, 1:03.94. 3. Macie Emerson, Hibb, 1:04.10.
500 Freestyle — 1. Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:21.57. 2. Melody Hietala, CEC, 6:32.93. 3. Alli Raukar, Hibb, 6:46.65.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hibbing (Natalie Skorich, Geli Stenson, Emery Maki, Macie Emerson) 1:51.79. 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Maddie Dostal, Seija Suominen, Mollie Belich, Kashmir Mercer) 1:55.84. 3. Hibbing (Bella Alaspa, Courtney Massich, Riley Story, Shelby Hughes) 1:59.25.
100 Backstroke — 1. Maddie Dostal, CEC, 1:10.75; 2. Chopskie, CEC, 1:17.00; 3. Alison Trullinger, H, 1:20.32.
100 breastroke — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 1:22.38; 2. Skutevik, CEC, 1:24.74; 3. Claire Furlong, H, 1:25.06.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Minne, Skorich, St. George, Stenson), 4:01.60; 3. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Suominen, Belich, Peterson, Sandman), 4:13.36; 3. Hibbing (Hughes, Story, Emerson, Alaspa), 4:24.62.
Cross Country
GNK Titan Invite
COLERAINE — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed first at the GNK Titan Cross Country Invite held Thursday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course.
The Bluejackets finished with 76 points, compared to 94 for second-place Brainerd. Mesabi East was third with 114, followed by Virginia 124, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 140, Mountain Iron-Buhl 150 and Grand Rapids 151, Proctor 163, Marshall 171 and South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 226.
Lily Hess placed 10th with a time of 21.22, followed by Reese Aune in 14th (21:35); Aune Boben 16th (21:38); Mattison Johnson 20th (22:18); and Jocelyn Strukel 21st (22:18).
Jorie Anderson was 22nd in 22:18. Miriam Milani placed 48th in 24:36.
For Chisholm, Layla Rajkovich was 38th in 23:44.
On the boys side, the Titans won the meet with 44 points. Brainerd had 90, Proctor 102, Mountain Iron-Buhl 110, Virginia 123, Grand Rapids 186, Hibbing 191, Mesabi East 207, Eveleth-Gilbert 216, Marshall 243, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 296 and Chisholm 332.
Geno Uhrbom won the meet with a time of 15:41.
Zach Rusich was the Bluejackets top finisher, placing 21st in 18:24. He was followed in by David Platt in 40th (19:23), Noah Anderson 42nd (19:23), John Larrabee 44th (19:27) and Jeremiah Wentland 50th (20:00).
Ethan Roy was 52nd (20:08), and Ashton Rice-Balaski 56th (20:22).
For Chisholm Jesse Covell was 74th, Charlie Thompson 75th, Jonah Giermann 82nd, Kilen Klimek 83rd and Bay Yukich 84th. Dennis Kirkpatrick placed 89th.
