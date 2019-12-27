Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After surviving a rough road trip, the Hibbing High School boys swimming team had a little time to recuperate, but now, it’s time to get back into the pool.
The Bluejackets will do just that when they travel to International Falls today to take part in the Bronco Invite, beginning at noon.
Hibbing had meets with Duluth East and a two-day affair with Bloomington Jefferson just before Christmas break, and even though the Bluejackets swam well in each event, the traveling and swimming took a little bit of a toll on the team.
“We came of a tough road series, so in a 72-hour span, we spent 12 hours of that on a bus,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We’ve been coming on a little bit at a time. I like the way we’ve been training, and I like the progress I’m seeing at practice.”
Through all of that, Veneziano was impressed with the way his team competed in each of those three meets.
“We did OK,” Veneziano said. “Against Duluth East, we got overwhelmed by a great team. We tried to hold our own, and we got some good performances out of it. At Bloomington, it was the same thing.
“Our divers are certainly doing a good job. They keep placing high for us. We keep working the system. I’m seeing a lot of improvement.”
Those divers are Cole Hughes, Tyler Fosso and Zander Buroker. Hughes is a freshman, and Fosso and Buroker are eighth-graders.
“They did well in an 11-dive meet,” Veneziano said. “A lot of divers in the region don’t have their 11 dives list together yet. They’re getting through the six-dive list, but when you get to the championship format of 11 dives, for our young guys to pick that up and have it, says a lot about what’s going on with our diving program.”
The Bronco Invite will have four teams. Joining Hibbing and International Falls will be Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert and Mesabi East.
Veneziano will use this meet as one more step in his experimenting procedure.
“I’ll do different things,” Veneziano said. “I’m spreading the guys out into different events to see how we fare against these other teams. I don’t care what the outcome is. The combined team of Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert should run away with it.
“They have nothing but depth, and they’ve got some good kids up front. It’ll be tough. We’ll try to stay face with them. It’s more about experimenting and seeing what works for us, what combinations on relays work for us. I don’t want to pigeonhole guys in events at this time of the season.”
Veneziano is always working hard to make sure he can put the best possible lineup together.
“It’s like a problem-solving task more than anything,” he said. “My job is to train the athletes, but it’s also to try to get the team to perform at its highest level. I consider it one of those necessary things about the job, if you’re doing the job right.”
