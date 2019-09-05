HIBBING — After an off night against Proctor last week, the Hibbing High School volleyball team had a few days off to collect their thoughts.
After three days of practice to shore up some things, Bluejacket coach Sarah McGough is hoping that pays off when Hibbing takes on Greenway in a 7 p.m., match up at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium today.
The Bluejackets were in a select few teams that played three games before school started, and McGough thought her team was a little tired after that first week of the play.
“Looking at our overall stats from all three games, passing serve receive, is the problem,” McGough said. “Our digs aren’t too bad, so I’m not too concerned with that area.
“It’s also been blocking. We worked a lot on blocking this week as well as serve receive. It’s going to get better. It’s not going to be perfect, but all we can do is keep trying to make it better.”
Serve receive and blocking are always important, but they will be extremely important against the Raiders, who boast of one of the top players in the area, Claire Vekich.
McGough said the Bluejackets can’t just focus on Vekich. The Raiders, as a whole, have a solid team.
“Greenway’s a team where you can’t focus on one player,” McGough said. “In the past, Claire has had some good games, but I want to say that she wasn’t their standout for those matches.
“It was more their outside hitters at that time. You have to focus on the whole game. There will be certain parts, when she’s in the front row, we’ll always be aware of where she’s at. We won’t forget her presence at the net.”
To have any shot at beating Greenway, Hibbing must go on the attack and not be scared or timid.
“We have nothing to lose,” McGough said. “From where we were last year to where we are now, we’re in a much-better place. Our record doesn’t necessarily show it, but our perseverance, our work ethic shows it.
“It’s getting them to not play scared.”
How can the Bluejackets break out of that timidness?
“That’s all apart of being a young team that they have to overcome,” McGough said. “Slowly, but surely, we will. We’ve talked about this week. That was one of our discussions.
“They can’t be afraid to hit the ball. We’re going to have errors. It’s going to happen. That’s a part of volleyball. You’re never going to play a perfect game. The more you’re afraid to make mistakes, the more mistakes are going to happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.