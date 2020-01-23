LUTSEN — The Hibbing Area Alpine Ski Team put the finishing touches on a busy week Thursday as they competed in the KooKoo Invitational, their third race in six days.
Just like their race at Giants Ridge the previous weekend, the snow conditions at Lutsen Mountains proved challenging but the Bluejackets were able to adapt.
“The snow was extra soft at Lutsen today,” Hibbing Head Coach Brice Walli said. “We were back to battling berms again. Some of the skiers were prepared for it but it took quite a few by surprise - especially in the early seeds.”
Some of the skiers who were prepared for the conditions were the Hibbing’s four upperclassmen, all of whom had top ten finishes. The team consists of just two seniors and two juniors. This day it was the juniors who led the way.
In the girl’s division it was Maddy Clusiau making a clean sweep of top ten finishes for the week taking seventh place and leading the Bluejackets to third place as a team.
Two and a half seconds back was senior Peyton Lind who staged a comeback with her second run to edge her way into the top ten.
“Peyton was on track for a possible podium finish on her first run when she actually fell! She popped back up right away and still finished 16th on that run,” Walli said. “Then she had a great second run and was able to make up enough time to get back into the awards. That was awesome to see her come back like that!”
Third-seeded eighth-grader Hilda Knuckey was sitting in 18th place after a good first run but a hike on her second put her way out of contention. Sophomore Alli Raukar pick up the slack with two solid runs finishing 23rd and seventh grader Sylvie Wetzel was the Bluejackets’ fourth points-scorer with a 28th place finish.
On the boys’ side it was another junior leading the way as Evan Vinopal found himself three hundredths of a second faster than his older brother Noah as they placed sixth and seventh respectively.
“Evan shifted into a higher gear today,”Walli said. “He’s on cloud nine! Both those brothers had a fantastic day.”
Two younger skiers in freshman Austin Pierce and eighth-grader Logan Maxwell completed the Bluejacket scoring finishing 25th and 26th and putting the boys’ squad into fourth place for the day.
After a week off, the Bluejackets will return to Mont Du Lac January 30for one last test before the Section Seven Championship. Looking toward the end of the season, Walli likes what he is seeing from his team.
“All these skiers seem to peaking at just the right time. There are going to be a lot of the big hitters at this last race, maybe even some Cities teams. But with the way these kids are skiing right now I think they’ll be up to the challenge and ready to ride that wave into Sections.”
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Brainerd, 201; Cook County, 186; Duluth East, 177; Hibbing, 160; Virginia Area, 158; Duluth Marshall, 105; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 72; Hermantown, 32
GIRLS: Duluth East, 152; Brainerd, 150; Hibbing, 116; Cook County, 108; Virginia Area, 106; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 73; Duluth Denfeld, 60
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Cal Madison, BRAIN, 1:17.88; (2) Gavin Hoelzel, BRAIN, 1:18.66; (3) Jacob McCarthy, VAAST, 1:18.69; (4) Masen McKeever, COOK, 1:19.46; (5) Cale Hendricks, EAST, 1:20.08; (6) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:20.30; (7) Noah Vinopal, HIB, 1:20.64; (8) Ray Dressley, COOK, 1:21.62; (9) Sean Baumann, BRAIN, 1:23.69; (10) Ben Obinger, COOK, 1:23.86; (25) Austin Pierce, 1:35.96; (26) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:36.17; (29) Carter Bungarten, HIB, 1:37.53; (32) Colton Damyanovich, HIB, 1:39.16; (34) Sam Gabardi1:43.12; (35) Nills Heinemann, HIB, 1:43.36
GIRLS: (1) Lauren Carlson, EAST, 1:17.95; (2) Katie Danelski, HERM, 1:22.43; (3) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:23.81; (4) Halle Lamb, COOK, 1:23.88; (5) Erin Hoelzel, BRAIN, 1:24.55; (6) Mia Arnold, EAST, 1:25.04; (7) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:27.18; (8) Calia Chaney, BRAIN, 1:27.32; (9) Emma Hiebert, BRAIN, 1:27.83; (10) Peyton Lind, HIB, 1:29.69; (23) Alli Raukar, HIB, 1:40.88; (28) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:54.25; (31) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 2:00.30; (32) Iris Henrickson, HIB, 2:06.40; (37) Abby Helms, HIB, 2:43.48
