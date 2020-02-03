ELY — The Hibbing High School boys and girls nordic teams both placed 10th at the Ely Pursuit Invitational held last Friday at Hidden Vally.
On the boys side, Ely won the event with 389 points, followed by Duluth East at 374, Mesabi East 329, Marshall School 316, Grand Rapids 307, Duluth Denfeld 297, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 287, Proctor/Hermantown 285, Two Harbors/Cook County 176, then the Bluejackets at 89.
In the Pursuit race, Easton Johnson placed 69th in 21:48, and Luke Mekkes was 75th in 23:05.
In the freestyle race, Mekkes placed 75th in 23:05, for a total time of 43:26. Johnson was 76th in 21:48. His total time was 43:50.
On the girls side, Duluth East won with 384 points, followed by Ely 368, Mesabi East 355, Marshall School 346, Proctor/Hermantown 298, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 292, Grand Rapids 289, Two Harbors/Cook County 211, Duluth Denfeld 2-6 and Hibbing 110.
In the Freestyle Pursuit race, Grace Kearney was 45th in 17:51; Autum Rajkovich 62nd (18:30); Layla Rajkovich 77th (19:28); and Lela Rikkola 102nd (24:39).
In the Classic Pursuit race, Layla Rajkovich was 56th (20:55); and Autum Rajkovich 60th (21:06) for a total time of 39:36. Layla Rajkovich was 65th in 20:55 (40:23).
Other Hibbing times were as follows: Maggie Nelson 23:41; Esther Mekkes 21:31; and Matthew Barta 26:52.
Pursuit races involve a 5-kilometer race in skate technique, followed by another 5-kilometer race in the classic technique a few hours later, a total of 10-kilometers (6.2 miles). The Section 7 meet, also a pursuit, will be held next week at Giant’s Ridge on February 6th.
Hibbing Nordic continues to show potential and growth.
Since last year, they have done nothing but drop time and grow consistently in skill and strength.
The oldest athletes on the team are freshmen. The team is young but offers a promising future.
Eighth-grader Luke Mekkes dramatically dropped over four minutes per kilometer in his skate races this year alone and continues to drop time.
Others such as ninth-graders Easton Johnson, Grace Kearney, Autum Rajkovich, and Lela Rikkola have also showed persistence and resilience at practice and meets.
Seventh-grader Layla Rajkovich was pleased with her time of 22:17.4 at the most recent race at Snowflake held by Duluth East.
Esther Mekkes, also in seventh grade, has seen great improvement this season.
Nordic skiing is somewhat of an invisible sport.
Athletes train outside in a season when most people prefer to stay indoors and the trails are located a few miles from downtown at Carey Lake.
