HIBBING — As far as Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country coach James Plese is concerned, the 2019 season is one of a lot of unknowns.
The Bluejackets do have some returning runners from one year ago, but depth could be an issue.
Plese will find out more about his team today when Hibbing takes part in the Twin Ports Meet, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at the Lester Park Ski Trail.
On the boys side of things, John Larrabee and Noah Anderson return. Josh Cannata is a first-time runner, and Langston Nash could provide some much-needed leadership.
“John has been a great leader,” Plese said. “He’ our most-seasoned varsity runner. He has experience, so I’m hoping he sets the tone. He has been doing that at practice. The other guys are in the mix, battling for spots.
“They all need to set the leadership and put the work in to set a good example. We lost 10 senior last year. That’s a big group to lose. That’s a lot of kids to make up for. They’re the ones that filled out our roster.”
The junior class consists of David Platt, Blake Zaitz and Owen Hendrickson, and the sophomore class has Jacob Jensrud, Jeremiah Wentland, Zach Rusich, Ethan Roy, William Zollar and Ashton Balaski.
It’s Platt and Rusich that have the most experience out those groups.
“What’s nice with this group is that David and Zach have been our one and two runners,” Plese said. “They’ve been pushing each, maybe too much at times. I’m looking for a good year from them.
“They have to set the tone performance-wise for the team. Jacob has been turning some heads so far. He’s starting to figure things out. It’ll be a battle for the back half. Those five, six and seven spots are up for grabs this year.”
In the area, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will be the team to beat for Hibbing, with the likes of Geno Uhrbom and the crew, but Plese thinks his guys can battle at the Iron Range Conference Meet.
“GNK basically returns its whole state team,” Plese said. “That will be interesting, especially for the conference. If Zach and David can move the other guys along, we’ll be alright.
“We’ll be raw aside from those two. We don’t have a lot of varsity race time. You don’t want to rely on an abundance of sophomore, but we’ll be alright.”
Plese did say that this group has been a joy to coach.
“Their youthfulness has been fun,” he said. “They’re coachable. They’ve been working hard this year. John has never been in the top two or three, but he’s slimmed down, and is looking more like a runner.
“Our sophomores are considered youthful, but they will bring a lot this year. Ashton and Ethan are a couple of those young guys we’ll be looking at to see if they can get a spot in the top seven.”
On the girls side, Mattison Johnson and Lily Hess are the lone two seniors, then it dips down to the freshmen class with Reese Aune and Miriam Milani.
“It’ll be similar to the boys,” Plese said. “Mattison and Lily have to be the leaders. They have to set the tone, and be an inviting presence to the rest of the girls. We’ve been struggling getting girls, but when we do, we want to keep them around.
“Mattison has been around forever. I’ve watched her develop, and she’s put in the most time this summer, running just about every day with Coach (Serena) Sullivan. She’s hungry. I’m looking for them to set the tone. We lost three girls last year, but we do return a majority of the varsity team. That’s exciting, too.”
Aune, Aune Boben, Jorie Anderson and Jocelyn Strukel could provide some added punch to the lineup.
“I believe they will have good years for us,” Plese said. “Jocelyn has looked strong in the last week-and-a-half of practice. There’s some unknowns because they are so young. Miriam will round out the squad, but we don’t have any depth to back them up.
“If we run into the injury bug, we could be in a little bit of trouble. We’re hopeful that with our training to keep them healthy this year.”
Mesabi East will be the team to beat in the IRC Meet, but Plese said these girls won’t back down from a challenge.
“We’re looking forward to trying to compete in 7AA, but it makes it tougher for us to get a gauge on Forest Lake. We’ll be pushing for the IRC title, but Mesabi East is the two-time defending champions. It’ll be tough to overtake them.
“We’ll wait and see how this team develops. We’ll hit some highs and some valleys, but we’ll have to rebound and just keep coming.”
