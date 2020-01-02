Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Last year, it broke Ray Pierce’s heart to have to cancel the Hibbing Duals.
Some unforeseen circumstances led to that decision, but Pierce set out to do something about it.
The Hibbing High School wrestling coach went out and promoted the event last year, and low and behold, he got it back.
The Bluejackets and five other teams will hit the mats today, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Joining Hibbing in the meet will be Virginia Area, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, Fosston/Bagley, Zimmerman, Faribault
Pierce, who had been a part of this dual tournament since his high-school days, was sad to see it go.
Most of it was out of his control.
“I didn’t like being the one responsible for not having the duals,” Pierce said. “It was knd of like a domino-effect last year. We had one team drop out, then another team was hoping to see them, then they dropped out.
“It was like dominoes. All of these teams were dropping out. I took it for granted a little because we had been doing it for so long. I wasn’t promoting it throughout the year before.”
Pierce said the program lucked out because Hibbing hosted the Section 7AA Individual Tournament last year, but he wanted to see the duals come back into play.
“That covered for that one tournament, but I still didn’t like it,” Pierce said. “Last year, I promoted it, and tried to pick up some more teams. I got enough teams to get it back again this year.
“Hopefully, these teams will want to stick around, or we’ll promote it some more for next year. I’m glad to have it back. It’s nice for the fans to come and watch.”
Hibbing will wrestle five different duals over the course of the two days, so there will be plenty of time to see the Bluejackets in action.
“You will see Hibbing, over Friday and Saturday, wrestle two or three times,” Pierce said. “It’s nice for our fans to see us wrestle a bunch of different teams. The kids ge a bunch of matches out of the deal.
“I’m happy to have it back.”
Pierce said he likes the field of teams in the duals, but he feels confident about the way his team is wrestling coming into the meet.
“If we wrestle, we can be top three for sure,” Pierce said. “I’m hoping to win it.”
Individually, Pierce has liked the way David Platt and Jagger Greenwood have been wrestling. Bryson Larrabee is starting to pick up his game,
“David and Jagger have been holding their own,” Pierce said. “Bryson has proven that he belongs in the top echelon of this team. I enjoyed watching Owen (Hendrickson) step up at the Big Bear. Hopefully, he’s turned a corner, and see him continue to wrestle well.
“I’d like to Dominic (Cenentina) get back in there and contributing. I’m ready to watch Ethan (Roy) start being aggressive and start winning some of these matches. I’m expecting him to break away and get his confidence.”
The last time Hibbing wrestled was at the Big Bear. Since then, Pierce has had his team practicing over the Christmas break, missing only three days, Christmas Eve, Christmas day and New Year’s day.
“It’s hard to gauge at Christmas time because there’s a lot of family stuff,” Pierce said. “You have kids that are gone for a couple of days here, and a couple of days there. It’s hard to gauge how the practices go because you end up with a smaller number in there.
“The kids have been tough. We’ve been at it. We only took the three days off. We’ve been getting better.”
Pierce said he also had the services of Michael Fuenffinger and Morgan Fuenffinger in the room over the holidays.
“Morgan is wrestling in college, and Mike is wrestling in the USA wrestling stuff,” Pierce said. “The kids got to see a lot of stuff like that. I’m looking forward to this. We’re ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.