HIBBING — After losing three matches over the weekend to Cretin-Derham Hall, Coon Rapids and Buffalo, the Hibbing High School girls tennis teams was hoping some home-court advantage would cure their ills.
That’s not exactly what happened.
The Bluejackets took on Virginia and Thief River Falls at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts Monday, and the Blue Devils and Prowlers both came away with 7-0 victories.
It’s not exactly the start Hibbing coach Gary Conda wanted to see, but both Virginia and Thief River Falls were plenty good enough to get those victories.
“Our effort was better in the second match,” Conda said. “I’ll take the blame.I probably made them a little bit nervous, and they got a little too fired up. We got better. We gave a better effort.
“We need some practices, there’s no doubt about it. We shouldn’t be losing these matches this way. I can understand a loss, but it shouldn’t be quite this bad.”
Against the Prowlers, Emma Fagerstrom defeated Abigail Sullivan at first singles, 6-3, 6-3; Ayva Yuska downed Annika Lundell 6-1, 6-0 at second singles; Brooklyn Broadwell beat Megan Bussey 6-2, 6-3 at third singles; and Brooklyn Brouse downed Mercedes Furin 6-1, 6-4 at fourth singles.
“I still like the way Megan competes, and Mercedes is competing well,” Conda said. “Abigail had a better day today. She played more consistent, and made her opponent play a little more.”
In doubles, Khloe Lund and Bella Nelson beat Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz 6-3, 6-3; Brea Pickett and Gabby Steele downed Claire Rewertz and Kasy Jo Renskers x-x, 6-2; and Trista Spears and Bell Hamre downed Maggie Zieske and Julia Gherardi 6-1, 6-1.
“We still have some work to do in doubles,” Conda said. “Our positioning wasn’t quite there to close balls off. That’s my job.”
Virginia 7
Hibbing 0
The more veteran team took it to the Bluejackets in this match.
Anna Seitz beat Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; Ava Warren downed Lundell 6-0, 6-0; Mary Skorich upended Megan Bussey 6-1, 6-1; and Megan Kingston beat Furin 6-2, 6-1.
“Aside from the fact that Virginia has a nice team, they definitely took it to us in the singles,” Conda said. “All of the doubles were close. I was a little frustrated because we didn’t hustle. We started hanging our heads too much instead of playing hard no matter what the score was. That was our talk between matches.
“I can’t say that I’ve never been there myself years ago. When you’re getting beat, you get frustrated, and you forget about the hustle, moving the feet. I don’t want to see that happen again. Score-wise, I don’t care, but I want to see the effort. It’s the effort that counts. They don’t realize how much better we can be, if we play hard.”
It was a good learning experience for the young Bluejacket singles players.
“They’re going to have to learn how to do more with the short ball,” Conda said. “They’re trying to push it back and hope the other player misses. You can’t play that way, and we did it in doubles, too, hoping they would miss instead of taking advantage of easier balls.
“We weren’t aggressive enough. If we want to beat good teams, we have to learn how to do that.”
In doubles, Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundgren beat Maddie Rewertz and Allie Bussey 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6); Jada Westerbur and Izzy Baggerstoss downed Claire Rewertz and Renskers 6-4, 6-3; and Sydney Cope-Robinson and Abby Moore beat Jada Westlund and Alayna Miller 6-1, 6-3.
Hibbing will now play again today, going against Cambridge-Isanti, Hermantown and North Branch, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Lincoln Courts.
Conda said his team need some practice, but this will 10 matches in five days for his team, which does start to wear down the players.
“They’re tired,” Conda said. “It’s the time out in the sun that has them worn down right now. We’ve got blisters. We’ve got sore muscles, and we have three more matches to play before a day off.”
To get off this losing streak, the Bluejackets must start playing better.
“They have to hit the ball better. They have to compete,” Conda said. “We have a little trouble understanding what a rally ball is. It’s a ball we can hit back all day and let the other person play.
“That’s why they call it a rally because you can hit it back-and-forth a few times. At least let the opponent play a little bit. We’ll get it.”
Virginia 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 — Anna Seitz, V, def. Abigail Sullivan, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Ava Warren, V, def. Annika Lundell, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Mary Skorich, V, def. Megan Bussey, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Mean Kingston, V, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jacie Smith-Anneka Lundgren, V, def. Allie Bussey-Maddie Rewertz, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6); No. 2 — Jade Westerbur-Izzy Baggerstoss, V, def. Claire Rewertz-Kacey Jo Renskers, 6-4, 6-3; Sydney Cope-Robinson, V, def. Jada Westlund-Alayna Miller, 6-1, 6-3.
Thief River Falls 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 — Emma Fagerstrom, TRF, Sullivan, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Ayva Yusla, TRF, def. Lundell, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Brooklyn Broadwell, TRF, def. Megan Bussey, 6-2. 6-3; No. 4 — Brooklyn Brouse, TRF, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-1, 6-4.,
Doubles: No. 1 — Khloe Lund-Bella Nelson, TRF, def. Allie Bussey-Maddy Rewertz, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Brea Pickett-Gabby Steele, TRF, def. Claire Rewertz-Rensker, x-x, 6-2; No. 3 — Trista Spears-Bella Hamre, TRF, def. Maggie Zieske-Julia Gherard, 6-1, 6-1.
