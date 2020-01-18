HIBBING — After having their Saturday game with Chisago Lakes postponed because of the snow, that didn’t mean the Hibbing High School girls basketball got some time off.
No, the Bluejackets practiced Friday to get ready for the Martin Luther King Jr. Challenge, which will be played Monday at Augsburg College.
Hibbing will face Waseca at 4 p.m.
It’s an opportunity Bluejacket coach Dave LaCoe couldn’t pass up when his team was invited to play in the challenge.
“It’s cool,” LaCoe said. “We’re playing a team that we know nothing about. They’re a top-rated 2A team. They might be in the top five in 2A. They used to be 3A, so they’re a good basketball program.
“It’ll be a good game for the girls, but it’s a chance for them to be seen by metro people. There’s going to be college scouts there. There will be college games going on after the set of high-school games. It’s a different type of atmosphere. It should be fun.”
LaCoe won’t be putting in anything special for the game against the Bluejays. All he wants to do
is improve upon what his team has done in a four-game winning streak.
“It’s building off what we’ve been doing,” LaCoe said. “We’ve won a few games in a row now. Right now, we’ve moved up into the No. 2 spot in the section. We have to keep building on that.
“The section is wide open from two on down. Hermantown is ahead of everybody else, but we have them coming up twice. It’s building on what we’ve been doing and getting better. It’s more consistency and looking for an offense. That’s been the tale of the season so far.”
LaCoe has seen Waseca play on film, so he kind of knows what to expect from the Bluejays.
“I’m not going in blind, but we went over some stuff Friday,” LaCoe said. “It’s going in there and for us, it’s playing defense, scrapping it out on the defensive end, controlling the rebounds.
“Against Cloquet, that was the first game that we didn’t win the rebounding battle in a while. We had been out-rebounding teams by 10 or 15 boards, and we got out-rebounded by 15 boards. That has to change.”
LaCoe did say that Fanci Williams was in foul trouble, so that took some of those rebounds away from Hibbing.
“It’s about the girls getting more comfortable with what they’re doing,” LaCoe said. “It’s executing.”
LaCoe is looking forward to the Challenge.
“It will give them a chance to watch some other teams play,” he said. “They have three or four games before us, so we’ll get there early to watch those. It could give us a gauge as to where we need to get to by the end of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.