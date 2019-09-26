Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Zach Rusich had a plan.
The Hibbing High School sophomore wanted to run 5:50 miles, and finish his race in 18 minutes or under.
Rusich almost met that goal, but he didn’t account for the extra 200 meters he needed to run as Bluejackets placed fifth at the Hibbing Rotary Meet held Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course.
Cloquet won the meet with 22 points, followed by Duluth East with 71, Duluth Denfeld 75, Grand Rapids 93, then Hibbing at 132. Hermantown at 157.
Rusich went out thinking about the three-mile splits he ran, which he did well, but he forgot about that last 200 meters, and that took him off of his expected time. He finished with a time of 18:50.
“It was disappointing,” Rusich said. “I tanked that last 200 and run it in around 40 seconds. I should have ran way better on that one, so in my next race, I’m going to try and run out at a 5:40 mile pace.”
Rusich usually goes out faster, then he burns himself out at the end.
“I had been running 5:20s earlier in the year for my first mile, and that’s been way too fast,” Rusich said. “I’ve been exhausted by the last 200 meters, and I couldn’t kick. This time, I went out too slow.
“I’m trying to get my pace to where I need it to be, so I can get better times.”
According to Hibbing coach James Plese, Rusich is in a rut right now, but they’re doing everything possible to get his times down.
“It’s hurting us right now to not have David (Platt) and Zach together,” Plese said. “We have to tweak Zach’s training and figure something out. He’s a smart, intelligent kid, but it’s going to take some time and hard work for him.
“There’s a lot of potential there, and he’s only a sophomore.”
Rusich said he was running mile repeats a while ago, and he felt good, so he knows he can do it.
“I was running 5:50 repeats with a minute break for workout,” Rusich said. “I remembered the last 200 meters, and I ran that well. I need to drop my mile split times a little to see if I can get them down to the 5:40 range. It’s tough.”
Running second for the Bluejackets was Jacob Jensrud in 24th (19:31), followed by Noah Anderson 29th (20:03), Ethan Roy 31st (20:09), Owen Hendrickson 32nd (20:09), Ashton Balaski 33rd (20:16) and Jeremiah Wentland 37th (20:36).
This was Anderson’s last Rotary Meet, but he said he didn’t prepare well for the race.
“I didn’t stretch at all,” Anderson said. “After that, I was getting hyped up with the guys, and everybody was ready to go. It’s our home meet. You have to do well.”
At the start, Anderson saw a chance to lead the pack, and he went for it.
“I had the chance to be in first for a little bit, so I took that chance,” Anderson said. “I sprinted ahead of everyone. I was in first for 11 seconds as I counted in my head. I had never been in first before, so it was a great feeling.
“That wasn’t a good thing to do. We went out here to do our best. We wanted to see what we could get for PRs. It didn’t work out so well for me, with my running strategy,”
Anderson has been the Bluejackets’ third or fourth runner all season. He sets his sights on Rusich and tries to stay within reach of him during a race.
“If I can see him, then I can keep up with him to some degree,” Anderson said. “I fall back a little bit, but I do my best.”
Hibbing had five sophomores in its top seven, which gives Plese some encouragement for the years to come.
“There’s only so much a sophomore runner is expected to accomplish,” Plese said. “Hopefully, they keep putting in the work. We’re trying to get the whole team in the 19s. We have a month to do that.
“The boys have been improving, which is why we’re trying to do this.”
Chisholm finished 17th in the Class A race with 512 points.
July Abernathy was 93rd, Kilen Klimek 99th, Charles Thompson 101st, Jonah Giermann 106th, Bay Yukich 113, Dennis Kirkpatrick 114th and Luca Soderberg 117th.
Volleyball
Cherry 3
Bigfork 0
CHERRY — The Tigers picked up 12 aces en route to the 3-0, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11 win over the Huskies Thursday at home.
Kaelyn Kudis had 14 kills and three blocks; Katie Peterson had four kills; Jessa Schroetter four kills; Lauren Staples 16 assists; and Hailey Greenly seven assists.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 3
Littlefork-Big Falls 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans got 10 kills from Addie Gangl in the 3-0, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 victory over the Vikings Thursday at home.
Madi Owens chipped in with two aces, and Misty Bozich had nine assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.