HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College volleyball had the opportunity to advance to the Region XIII Tournament, but the Cardinals fell one set short.
Itasca came town and handed Hibbing a crucial defeat, winning in five games, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11 in MCAC Northern Division action Saturday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
With the loss, Hibbing finishes with an 8-6 division mark. Northland finishes one game ahead of Hibbing at 9-5.
“It’s definitely not what we wanted, but there’s nothing you can do about it,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. It’s definitely disappointing. We were looking forward to going into next week.”
Not winning that first game was a factor in the outcome of the contest.
“Our team is used to starting slow,” Palmer said. ‘We normally start out slow, but we figured it out in set two, and it was close in set three. Itasca was better than the first time we saw them.”
After taking set four, It was critical for the Cardinals to get off to a fast start in game five, which is played to 15.
“It was close the whole game until one stretch when they had a big dig that landed on our side of the court,” Palmer said. “The momentum swing after that went to Itasca. it was a big point for them. That was a big upswing, and we went downhill.”
Kaylyn Bowen led Hibbing with 12 kills, five blocks and eight digs; Athena Dunham had 11 kills and 19 digs; Sophie Howard finished with six kills and 16 digs; Kylah Lind had 15 kills and two blocks; and Breeze Bergland had 42 assists and five aces.
Football
Section 7 Nine-Man
Silver Bay 47
Cherry 20
SILVER BAY — The Tigers watched their season come to an end as the Mariners had a 26-point second quarter en route to the Section 7 Nine-Man victory Saturday.
Mason Ollman scored four touchdowns for Silver on runs of 20, seven 16 and three yards. Riley Tibino had an 80-yard kickoff return for touchdown, and he also scored on a 20-yard touchdown run.
Justin Caple scored two touchdowns for Cherry, one on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter, then he added a 2-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Beau Barry had the other Tiger touchdown, scoring a 15-yard jaunt in the second quarter.
