Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After scoring midway through the second half, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team had their game tied with Hermantown, and the Bluejackets had some momentum.
Hibbing/Chisholm couldn’t capitalize on that, however, as the Hawks put pressure on the Bluejackets for the next 20 minutes.
Hibbing/Chisholm got the game into overtime, however, but once again, the Hawks continued to press in the Bluejackets’ defensive zone.
That pressure would lead to two Hermantown goals late in the first overtime, and Hawks went on to beat Hibbing/Chisholm 3-1 in double overtime Tuesday at Vic Power Field.
Hermantown coach Dave Thompson knows it’s hard to win in Hibbing, but he got a goal from Sam Mesedahl at the 20th minute, and he thought his team would steal one away from the Bluejackets.
“It was a windy day, and conditions were weird, so anything can happen in these kind of games,” Thompson said. “It was nice being up 1-0 at halftime. I told the guys that I’d be thrilled if we walked out of here with a 1-0 win.
“Hibbing is a tough place to win.”
Even though his team trailed by one, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman thought his team held their own with the Hawks.
“They didn’t have any offensive opportunities that made a difference,” Edman said. “In the second half, we had excellent defense, and we formulated offense as well. We had them scared, and we had it tied 1-1 after that goal.”
Hermantown had some things to clean some things up to get the win.
“We needed to talk more,” Thompson said. “Our communication was bad in the first half. We were trying to coordinate that a little bit. I kept saying that this is a hard place to win, then they tied it up.”
Those words proved true in the second half when Ulrich Mvogo scored during the 60th minute to tie it 1-1.
“He went through three or four guys, and it was a nice goal,” Thompson said. “I have to congratulate him for that.”
Edman had nothing but praise for Mvogo.
“That was massive,” Edman said. “He took the ball from Vitek (Vozdecky) and dribbled through four defenders and shot with his left foot. It went in. That’s what it takes. Just do it. It wasn’t the greatest shot in the world.
“It hit the pipe, but he still got the goal. That makes a big difference. We played positively after that. We gained some confidence. They worked hard to support each other today. I was impressed.”
Hermantown was controlling zone time in the first overtime, and that paid off when Hunter Tanski scored during the 64th minute to make it 2-1.
“In this game, a lot of different things can happen,” Thompson said. “I thought we had chances to score in regulation. I kept telling the guys to be patient, and hopefully, good things will happen.
“There’s no guarantees. I’m glad we got one, then getting the third one was a real fluke.”
Edman said it wasn’t a major mistake on the goal. It just happened.
“That happens a lot in soccer,” Edman said.
That third goal was scored Aydyn Down, who was far in the right corner of the field. He let his shot go, and it found the back of the net just as the buzzer sounded to end the first overtime.
“He called it the luckiest shot of his life,” Thompson said.
Hermantown goalie Zach Carson had seven saves to get the win. Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Payton Forer had 22 saves.
HE 1 0 2 0 — 3
HC 0 1 0 0 — 1
First Half — 1. He, Sam Mesedahl, 20th.
Second Half — 2. HC, Ulrich Mvogo (Vitek Vozdecky), 60th.
First Overtime — 3. He, Hunter Tanski, 84th; 4. He, Aydyn Dowd, 85th.
Second Overtime — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Hermantown, Zach Carson 7; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.