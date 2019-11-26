GRAND RAPIDS — Ellie Tillma is the type of student-athlete that coaches love to have on their team.
Not only are they talented with their athletic skills, but they also are good leaders for their teammates. In addition, they also set an example off the field in their demeanor and their classroom success.
Tillma –a senior attacker for the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team – led her team in scoring this season, displaying blazing speed out on the pitch. Throw in the fact that she excels in three sports and is still is able to carry a 4.12 grade point average in the classroom and it is obvious that she is a hard worker and a good role model.
It is for her all-around success as a student-athlete that Tillma has been selected the All-Iron Range Girls Soccer Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, the Hibbing Daily Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.
“She has been like a dream to have on our team,” said Grand Rapids head coach Brooke Moses. “She was a captain this year and a leader on the team and she was our leading goal scorer. But the thing about Ellie is that in being a leader she leads by example.
“She is not a big talker, she is not a big yeller, but she leads by example, by going 100 percent all of the time. She was just a dream to have this year and we are going to be really sad to miss her next year. The younger girls looked up to her and know they have some big shoes to fill next year.”
Tillma – the daughter of Becky and Jeff Tillma – said it is definitely an honor to be named the top girls soccer player in the area.
“It is really an honor especially for all the time and work that I have put in not only as a soccer player but as a three-sport student-athlete,” Tillma said. “It’s nice to be recognized after a really fun senior year.”
Tillma felt that her physical strength that she has helped her out on the pitch.
“I grew to be a really strong player which allowed me to be a really fast runner,” Tillma explained. “Also, I was a really good communicator on the field for my teammates.”
Tillma started on the varsity as a freshman and through the years she said she had fun in getting to know her teammates.
“I got to play with a variety of players which was really cool,” Tillma said. “And
watching our program grow was one of my favorite things because when I was in the ninth grade we had maybe 12 or 13 girls on JV and this year we maybe had 25 girls on JV. So it was definitely fun to watch the program grow.”
Tillma plays hockey in the winter and softball in the spring and she said athletics have been very important in her life up to this point.
“That’s how I met most of my friends that I have today, through athletics,” Tillma said. “It also turned me into a hard worker knowing how to manage my time for school and everything. It has been really nice.”
Tillma currently ranks 12th academically in the senior class at Grand Rapids High School and she plans to major in pre-med in college. She was thinking of maybe playing softball in college, but she said being a pre-med student has her thinking she will need to concentrate on her studies.
Moses said that not only is Tillma a great athlete, but she said Tillma has high goals when it comes to academics.
“She wants to go for pre-med for college and her grades reflect that as she is a straight A student,” Moses explained. “She carries her work load at school and her sports load the same and she is an amazing kid all around.”
Following is the 2019 All-Iron Range Girls Soccer Team:
Ellie Tillma, Grand Rapids; Anika Kaldahl, Grand Rapids; Kenny Martinson, Grand Rapids; Makenzie Cole, Grand Rapids; Olivia Lund, Hibbing; Nora Petrich, Hibbing; Olivia Lund, Hibbing; Ashley Ciochetto, Hibbing; Halee Zorman, Mesabi East Area; Jolie Stocke, Mesabi East Area; Azalea Ray, Mesabi East Area; and Hailey Tarr, Mesabi East Area.
