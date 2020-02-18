Gary Giombetti
HIBBING — In two games between Hibbing and Hermantown, the point separation is three points.
The Hawks won the first meeting between the two teams by one, then Hermantown held on for a two-point, 53-51, victory in high school girls basketball action Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Bluejacket coach Dave LaCoe was disappointed with the loss, but he wasn’t disappointed in the way his team played.
“We’ll have to win the next one,” LaCoe said. “That’s the one that matters. I’m proud of the girls tonight. They played hard. For the most part we played smart. We had a few turnovers, unforced errors in the last two minutes.
“Those are the things you can’t do against good teams. The way we wanted to come out of this game, I’m satisfied with, not the outcome, but how we played.”
What was it that LaCoe liked so much?
“We played under control,” LaCoe said. “Defensively, we played a smart game. We had some lapses at the end in the last couple of minutes with Kora Parkinson, but for the most part, they played a heck of a game tonight.”
Parkinson wasn’t Hermantown’s leading scorer, but she did hit some big baskets when the Hawks needed them.
“We weren’t playing defense on her,” LaCoe said. “Beth (Hermantown coach Beth Clark) put her on the block, and I said, ‘If they put her on the block, we have to guard her.’ We lost her.
“One was an offensive rebound, and they had two passes over the top, but we talked about it. We knew we were in the wrong position there, but we’ll clean that up.”
In the first half, Hibbing did have a 15-6 lead at one point, then it was 20-14 when Hermantown went on a 14-3 run to take a 28-23 lead at the half.
“We had Haley (Hawkinson) and Fanci (Williams) in foul trouble, so they were sitting on the bench,” LaCoe said. “I put them back in to get it to that five-point lead, but that was dangerous.
“Kourtney (Manning) ended up with two, so you’re playing with a double-edged sword there, hoping they don’t get third fouls. I didn’t want the game to get too out of hand either.”
Hibbing would trail by eight with 11:48 to play in the game, but they cut that deficit to three, 46-43 with 5:31 left in the game.
Theh Hawks were up by six, 51-45, with just under three minutes to play, but two free throws by Williams and a basket by Hawkinson made it 51-49.
It was 53-49 with 1:04 to play, but Jacie Clusiau scored after a turnover to make it 53-51.
Hermantown missed the front end of two one-and-one situations, which gave the Bluejackets two opportunities to tie or win the game.
On the first, Hibbing committed a turnover, then on the second, the Bluejackets didn’t get the shot they wanted as it fell short of the basket to end the game.
“We drew up a play, and it may have been there for a brief second,” LaCoe said. “There may have been a hold on cut, but you have to play through that. You have to be strong. We’ll have our chance.”
Manning led the way with 12 points. Hawkinson and Williams both had nine, Clusiau eight and Reese Aune seven.
Maiah Christianson led Hermantown with 13 points. Elly Schmitz lhad 10, Bryton Kukowski had nine and Parkinson and Ava Asgaard each had eight.
HEHS 28 25 — 53
HIHS 23 28 — 51
Hermantown: Ava Asgaard 8, Kora Parkinson 8, Maiah Christianson 13, Ashely Hill 3, Bryton Kukowski 9, Elly Schmitz 10, Megan Menzel 2.
Hibbing: Reese Aune 7, Fanci Williams 9, Jacie Clusiau 8, Mackenzie Clough 2, Haley Hawkinson 9, Kourtney Manning 12, Nora Petrich 2, Madison Lampton 2.
Total Fouls: Hermantown 16; Hibbing 14. Fouled Out: None. Free Throws: Hermantown 6-10; Hibbing 12-17; Three-pointers: Aune 2, Clusiau 2, Manning, Christianson 3, Hill, Kukowski.
Chisholm 82
Wrenshall 15
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm high school girls basketball team defeated the Wrenshall Wrens by a score of 82-15, Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
The Bluestreaks were led in scoring by Jordan Temple who finished the game with 18 points. Katie Pearon scored 17, while Sofie Anderson and Tresa Baumgard both netted 14 points. Hannah Kne finished the game with 13 points.
WHS 9 6 — 15
CHS 49 33 — 82
Wrenshall: Alexis Perry 3, Ashley Hart 2, Janae Sjodin 2, Taylor Bryce 1, Samantha Nyberg 7.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 17, Lola Huhta 2, Sofie Anderson 14, Hannah Kne 13, Jordan Temple 18, Tresa Baumgard 14, Mya Pessenda 4.
Total Fouls: Wrenshall 11; Chisholm 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Wrenshall 5-7; Chisholm 1-2; Three-pointers: Pearson, Anderson 2, Kne, Temple.
Greenway 50
Floodwood 47
COLERAINE — Chloe Hansen had 14 points and Jadin Saville added 13 as the Raiders beat the Polar Bears in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.
Nicholle Ramirez also hit double figures with 10.
Haley Bergin had 17 points for Floodwood.
FHS 19 28 — 47
GHS 25 25 — 50
Floodwood: Alice Irvine 1, Imijym Thompson 9, Haley Bergin 17, Preslie Kjoberg 4, Nakaiyah Nemene 2, Heather Striowski 8, Tamara Lundstrom 4, Darby Autio 2.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 4, Baylie Jo Norris 3, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 10, Hailey Pederson 2, Morgan Walsh 2, Chloe Hansen 14, Jadin Saville 13.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 16; Greenway 14; Fouled Out: Hanson; Free Throws: Floodwood 7-13; Greenway 6-15; 3-pointers: Thompson 3, Striowski, Hanson, Ramirez, Hansen.
Boy Basketball
Cherry 82
Northland 61
REMER — Matthew Welch poured in a game-high 31 points as the Tigers beat the Eagles on the road Tuesday.
Isaac Asuma added 19 points and Mason Perkovich had 12.
Nolan Carlson led Northland with 15, followed by Harris Carlson 12 and Cameron Wake 11.
CHS 42 40 — 82
NHS 27 31 — 61
Cherry: Matthew Welch 31, Issac Asuma 19, Gavin Constantine 2, Sam Serna 2, Izaic Martin 8, Zach Carpenter 2, Nick Serna 2, Beau Barry 2, Mason Perkovich 12, Carter Nelson 2.
Northland: Cameron Wake 11, Harris Carlson 12, Nolan Carlson 15, Carson Johnson 8, Liam Wake 2, Jesse Keith 3, Alec Wake 7, Nathan Johnson 3.
Total Fouls: Cherry 22; Northland 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 3-5; Northland 15-22; 3-pointers: Cameron Wake, Harris Carlson 2, Nolan Carlson, Johnson 2, Keith, Alec Wake, Asuma 3.
Girls Basketball
Cromwell-Wright 66
Cherry
CROMWELL — Taya Hakamaki had 27 points as the Cardinals beat the Tigers at home Tuesday.
Emmalee Hoover finished with 10, and Shaily Hakamaki had 10 for Cromwell-Wright.
Jessa Schroetter finished with 15 for Cherry. Kaelynn Kudis had 11.
CHS 20 31 — 51
CW 32 34 — 66
Cherry: Katie Peterson 7, Lauren Staples 2, Karlee Grondahl 8, Kaelynn Kudis 11, Jessa Schroetter 15, Jillian Sajdak 8.
Cromwell-Wright: Taya Hakamaki 27, Emmalee Hoover 12, Shaily Hakamaki 10, Sascha Korpela 3, Nataliee Hakamaki 7, Andrea Pocernich 7.
Total Fouls: Cherry 16; Cromwell-Wright 14; Fouled Out: Kudis; Free Throws; Cherry 14-18; Cromwell-Wright 18-22; 3-pointers: Grondahl 2, Kudis, Sadjak 2, Taya Hakamaki 2, Hoover 3, Korpela, Pocernich 2,
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Result
Cherry 66
Duluth East 61
DULUTH — The Tigers pulled the upset of the Class 4A Greyhounds Saturday, getting 15 points from Karlee Grondahl and 13 from Katie Peterson.
Ashlynne Guenther had 21 for Duluth East. Rylee Stevens added 15, and Rachel Hagen had 10.
CHS 32 34 — 66
DE 32 29 — 61
Cherry: Katie Peterson 13, Lauren Staples 9, Karlee Grondahl 15, Kacie Zganjar 5, Kaelynn Kudis 9, Jessa Schroetter 6, Jillian Sajdek 9.
Duluth East: Rylee Stevens 15, Ashlynne Guenther 21, Macy Hermanson 5, Rachel Hagen 10, Shay Callaway 6, Ava White 4.
Total Fouls: Cherry 19; Duluth East 28; Fouled Out: Kudis, Hermanson, Emma Horyza, Callaway; Free Throws: Cherry 25-48; Duluth East 17-28; 3-pointers: Staples, Grondahl, Kudis 2, Stevens 5, Guenther 2, Hermanson.
