GRAND RAPIDS — When the Grand Rapids High School football team put up 65 points against Duluth Denfeld last Friday night, it was the first time the team had scored that many points in maybe decades.
So what do the Thunderhawks do against Hibbing Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids? They put together an almost perfect game as the offense, defense and special teams all played well and as a result the Thunderhawks came away with a dominating 66-7 victory over the Bluejackets.
Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn said the Thunderhawks played well in all facets of the game Friday night, saying a number of players had big games.
“It is like everything is kind of snowballing for us and it’s fun to watch,” Spahn said. “The offensive line did great. Noah Schmoll, Nick Dunnell, Kale Florek, Nate Roberts, those guys are playing well. The thing is they have played together now for the better part of two seasons and we have developed a pretty good chemistry with those guys and you can tell it on the field. They can make adjustments on the field and nothing is really new to them.”
Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said Grand Rapids came out from the start and played well in taking control of the game.
“There’s not much I can say with this one,” Howard said. “I thought we had a really good week of practice. We have to prepare them better on special teams; that’s our biggest killer right now. You take away some of those returns and that’s 20 points up on the board for us. So we as coaches need to reorganize our special teams and go over it a little more and take it a little more seriously.
“Grand Rapids is always a tough team. Yes, we won last year but they are a tough team.”
Grand Rapids scored early and often in the first half to put the game away early. Quarterback Trent Johnson got the Thunderhawks on the scoreboard just 1:35 into the game when he broke free on a 37-yard scoring run. Then, on the Thunderhawks’ next possession, Caden Hofstad pranced into the end zone on a 25-yard scoring run and the extra point by Nate Huju gave Rapids a 14-0 advantage with 7:53 left in the first quarter.
Hibbing quarterback Mayson Brown was sacked in the end zone for a safety on the Bluejackets’ next possession, and Grand Rapids took the ensuing possession for another touchdown when Brock Holm scored on a six-yard run. The kick for the extra point was no good but the Thunderhawks led 223-0 with 2:48 remaining in the initial quarter.
Hibbing then put together its best drive of the day to score its lone touchdown when Mayson Brown hit Eli Erickson with a 32-yard touchdown pass. Maxon Baron booted the extra point and the Bluejackets had cut the Rapids lead to 22-7.
Grand Rapids didn’t wait long to pad its lead as Max Bergman took the ensuing kickoff and sprinted 60 yards for the touchdown with 21 seconds left in the quarter. The kick was no good but Rapids had a big 28-7 lead.
The Thunderhawks scored again on the first play of the second quarter when Holm broke free on a 29-yard touchdown run. Hofstad ran in the two-point conversion and the Thunderhawks led 36-7 early in the second quarter.
Grand Rapids added another touchdown with 8:58 left in the half as Bergman reached pay dirt on a 27-yard jaunt. Holm ran in the two-point conversion as Rapids led 44-7.
The Thunderhawks would add two more touchdowns in the first half to take a huge 58-7 lead into halftime. The touchdowns came on a 47-yard punt return by Hofstad and a 32-yard scamper by Johnson.
Grand Rapids would add another touchdown in the second half to cruise to the 66-7 victory.
While the Thunderhawks cruised to the win, Spahn said there are still things they need to do better like stay away from penalties. He said Proctor should give his team a good battle next week.
“We play against our standards and we have to keep elevating our standard each week. It generally doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Spahn explained. “Proctor is a good team and we are going to go in with the same attitude of this is how we need to execute and if we can execute at that same level, I think we are going to be all right. It doesn’t matter who you are playing or what you are doing, it matters what you do and how you do it. You can see that really taking that to heart.
“We played physical football tonight and our defense played an incredible game. We played without turnovers and we got some turnovers. If we can do that each and every week we will be OK.”
HHS 7 0 0 0 — 7
GR 28 30 0 8 — 66
First Quarter
GR-Trent Johnson 37-yard run (Nate Huju kick)
GR-Caden Hofstad 25-yard run (Huju kick)
GR-Defensive safety, QB tackled in end zone
GR-Brock Holm 6-yard run (Kick failed)
H-Eli Erickson 32-yard pass from Mayson Brown (Maxon Baron kick)
GR-Max Bergman 60-yard kickoff return (Kick failed)
Second Quarter
GR-Holm 29-yard run (Hofstad run)
GR-Bergman 27-yard run (Holm run)
GR-Hofstad 47-yard punt return (Johnson run)
GR-Johnson 32-yard run (Kick failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
GR-Nick Dunnell 42-yard run (Kick failed)
