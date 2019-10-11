HERMANTOWN — The Hibbing High School Bluejacket football team went into their Friday night game against Hermantown hoping to continue to build off some of their recent offensive success.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets, Hermantown’s offense was firing on all cylinders in the first half.
The Bluejackets were faced with an early deficit as the Hawks scored on their first offensive play from scrimmage. Jacob Backstrom ran the ball into the endzone giving the Hawks an early lead with 10:23 to go.
Hermantown would extend its’ lead to 14-0 on the next drive as Darby Gamradt caught a touchdown pass from Peter Soumis.
The Bluejackets would answer right back. Quarterback Mayson Brown found his receiver, Eli Erickson, running down the sideline for a 72 yard touchdown. On the ensuing two-point conversion the two would connect again cutting the Hawks lead to 14-8.
The Hawks scored again early in the second quarter when Soumis had his own number called and ran for a 15-yard touchdown. After the successful extra point Hibbing got the ball back trailing 21-8.
After stopping Hibbing’s next drive, Hermantown took the ball down the field and got the ball to Hibbing’s 27-yard line. That’s when Soumis found Macade Cannon for the 27-yard touchdown reception, putting the Hawks up 27-8 with 5:14 left in the first half.
Cannon almost found the endzone for the second time in the quarter, but he was pushed out of bounds at the Bluejacket three-yard line. On the next play, Backstrom had ran for his second touchdown of the night extending the lead to 33-8.
Hermantown wouldn’t be done scoring in the first half. With less than a minute remaining, the Hawks recovered a Hibbing fumble deep in Hibbing territory. Soumis found Noah Torgerson in the back of the endzone with two seconds remaining in the half to give Hermantown a 39-8 halftime lead.
Hermantown received the ball to start the second half, and picked up where it left off. Taking the ball down the field and getting it inside the Hibbing ten. Hibbing’s defense stood strong, but Soumis finally snuck the ball into the endzone on Hermantowns third attempt at the goaline.
Hermantown would strike again when Gavin Blomdahl ran into the endzone giving Hermantown a 53-8 lead.
With seven minutes left in the fourth quarter the Bluejackets got their first takeaway of the game when they recovered a Hermantown fumble at the Hibbing 13-yard line. The Bluejackets did get a couple first downs, but they eventually turned the ball over on downs with just under two-minutes left in the game.
The Hawks would add one last touchdown in the game to make the final score 59-8.
The Bluejacket’s final regular season game will be Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., when they host Duluth Denfeld at Cheever Field.
Hermantown 14 25 14 6
Hibbing 8 0 0 0
First quarter:
Herm — Jacob Backstrom 44-yard run (PAT made)
Herm — Darby Gamradt 8-yard pass from Peter Soumis (PAT made)
Hibb — Eli Erickson 72-yard pass from Mayson Brown (Brown to Erickson good)
Second quarter:
Herm — Soumis 15-yard run (PAT made)
Herm — Macade Cannon 27-yard pass from Soumis (PAT blocked)
Herm — Backstrom 3-yard run (PAT missed)
Herm — Noah Torgerson 2-yard pass from Soumi (PAT missed)
Third quarter:
Herm — Soumis 1-yard run (PAT made)
Herm — Gavin Blomdahl 8-yard run (PAT made)
Fourth quarter:
Herm — Blomdahl 27-yard run (PAT missed)
