GRAND RAPIDS — After a season where the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team had to transition to a new head coach, things are expected to be much better for the squad this fall.
Melissa Rauzi took over the head-coaching duties five weeks into the 2018 season and she said it took her athletes some time to adapt. However, she said by season’s end things were going well as the Thunderhawks’ third place finish in the Section 8A Meet showed. Rauzi, who also is the boys’ coach at Grand Rapids High School, said she expects things to transpire much more smoothly in her first full season as head coach this fall.
“It was a big change for those girls to go from one coach to another,” Rauzi said. “So we had kind of an adjustment period where they got their heads back into the game. We worked for awhile with not a lot of motivation and they were just really going through the motions.
“But as we continued through the season they started pulling it together. You can’t just pull it together at the last minute because it starts from Day No. 1, but they pulled it together really well. We came into sections with a very young team with just three seniors and only three juniors and very late in the game as far as working hard so I didn’t know what to expect.
“But we finished third and very close to second place behind Detroit Lakes and Bemidji.”
Rauzi said this current season started much differently than last year.
“From Day No. 1, we have focused on fundamentals, getting back to the basics and working on technique,” said Rauzi. “We want to teach proper stroke mechanics to prevent injuries, work on team building and also on positive attitudes. It is a new era here.
“As we move into the season we will start building up the intensity; we have already started a little bit of that.”
Rauzi said she coached in the Sea Turtles swim program at the Itasca County Family YMCA for seven years and that she is familiar with the athletes because she coached them when they were younger.
“The juniors right now were some of my first swimmers in the Sea Turtles program,” Rauzi explained. “So I know these kids. Some of the kids that are a little younger, I coached them since they were 5 or 6 years old. My whole philosophy with swimming is first start with the fundamentals and teach all strokes.
“We are not going to be a sprint freestyle team, we are not going to be a distance team, we going to be everything. We have a lot of depth with our team and we have girls that can do it all.”
The Thunderhawks placed third in the section meet last season and qualified one athlete – diver Addie Albrecht who is a sophomore this year – to the state meet.
“We had seventh and eighth graders standing on the podium at the section meet,” Rauzi said. “So, I think that is impressive. We are working hard for that this year.”
Some of the top athletes returning to Grand Rapids besides Albrecht are senior sprinter Rose Hansen, eighth grader Alyssa Jackson and junior Jordyn Colter in the backstroke, sophomore Rowen Krueger-Barth who can swim in a variety of events, freshman Hannah Rauzi and junior Emma Hernesman in the breaststroke, and junior Elsa Viren, eighth grader Chloe Petersen and freshman Sophia Verke in a variety of events.
Detroit Lakes has been tough to beat in Section 8A in recent years but Rauzi said it lost a good number of seniors from last year’s team. She said she really doesn’t know the strength of other teams in the section yet because Grand Rapids does not see the teams much during the regular season.
When asked what will be keys to a successful season for the Thunderhawks, Rauzi said the team needs to remain healthy and have a good attitude.
“Swimming is an individual sport but we are a team,” Rauzi explained. “There is a quote I use with the girls which is, ‘When one struggles we all struggle and when one triumphs we all triumph.’ So, we are there for each other through the good times and the bad times. When we focus on team, individual successes just happen.”
