GRAND RAPIDS — Melissa Rauzi begins her second season as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team and she expects another good year from her athletes.
Rauzi said she was welcomed nicely by members of the boys team during her first year at the helm last year.
“They said they were so excited to have me as their coach,” Rauzi said. “I coached many of them with the Sea Turtles and they did awesome. They took section runner-up last year and we won the True Team meet. We got seven boys to state plus the alternates so it was a good season.”
Rauzi said some members of the squad trained hard in the preseason while there are others who are working themselves back into shape. Some of the top swimmers who are expected to provide big things for the Thunderhawks this year include junior Austin Morrissey in the short freestyle events and butterfly, senior Jake Jacobson who was a state qualifier last year in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, but he also is a top butterflyer and freestyler, junior Michael Fitch who is already 10 seconds faster in the 500 freestyle than at the same time last year, junior Ben Bartholomew in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, eighth grader Isaac Palecek in the backstroke, senior Alex Morse in the backstroke, sophomore Will Silvis and junior Andy Palik in the breaststroke, sophomore Jager McLynn in the freestyle distance events, senior captain Nate Huju, and freshman diver Aydin Aultman. She added there are a number of other athletes who could make an impact this season.
The Thunderhawks already possess a dual meet victory over defending section champion Hibbing this season, something that hasn’t happened in a number of years. Rauzi said the focus of the team throughout the regular season is getting the best end result during the section and state meets.
