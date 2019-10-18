GRAND RAPIDS — The sport of cross country running is hardly a glamorous sport.
Unless an athlete is an elite runner and finishes among the leaders often, cross country runners are rarely in the limelight. Grand Rapids High School coach Steve Kohorst said it is a matter of trying to make the sport fun enough for the youngsters so that they want to continue to be part of the sport.
Two athletes who have participated in the sport in the Grand Rapids program for the time this year are junior Katherine Eddy and freshman Caleb Rychart. Rychart plays basketball and competes in track and field, and played football before switching to cross country this fall. He said his goal for the season is to complete 5,000 meters in under 20 minutes. His current best time is 20:20.
“I just wanted to try cross country because I am a decent distance runner,” Rychart said. “It has been pretty good; I like the sport to stay in shape. I have been doing about average for my age so far this year and I hope in a couple years I can get better and maybe make it to state.”
Rychart said he knows that summer training is the key be being successful in cross country and he said he is going to put in miles this next summer.
“I plan to run a little every day,” Rychart said.
Eddy competes in Nordic skiing and track and field and she said she went out for cross country to help train for her other sports.
“I also wanted to meet new people,” Eddy explained. “I really like it; I really like the people and it is really good training. I am doing OK in the races; I have made some good improvement and I have got some good PR’s.”
Kohorst said many of the cross country athletes use the sport to cross-train for another sport, including with Eddy and Rychart.
“Running kind of fits in with what they want to do to be in shape,” Kohorst said. “Being that both are in their first year, we really don’t have any expectations that they are going to have a big role in how our season goes. We just would like to see them progress so that they feel a little bit better about how they are doing as the season goes on.
“That’s all you can really ask, especially with new people. It usually takes years – especially for the boys side – to develop a really good cross country runner.”
When asked what a runner needs to do to be a good in cross country, Eddy said, “I think you have to be dedicated and really want to put in the extra work. You just have to keep on running. I did some summer training for skiing and that helped me so I plan to run again this summer.”
Kohorst said that there has always been a correlation between attaining high grades and running.
“Running is hard work; these kids see that hard work pays off and it also translates to the classroom,” the coach said. “They work hard and they do well.”
Eddy has a 3.9 grade point average and she said, “Getting grades is really important. I am interested in engineering or teaching.”
Added Rychart, who has a 4.0 grade point average, “Academics are really important because it is easier to get an academic scholarship than it is an athletic scholarship for college.”
Kohorst said cross country athletes who put in extensive mileage in the summer usually are the ones who get the accolades. Both Eddy and Rychart have indicated that they plan to put in some miles running during the summer.
“I can’t understate how important it is to run in the summer,” Kohorst said. “It could make you into a much better runner if you get that mileage in. It doesn’t have to be a lot of mileage but maybe run an hour a day five days a week or something like that.”
Kohorst said Rychart is only a freshman and he has a chance to be a great runner.
“If Caleb takes it to heart and decides to run in the summer, he absolutely has possibilities,” the coach explained. “He asks what he needs to do to improve and I tell him he needs to run more. Katherine is a junior so it is a little tougher road there. But I think either of them might make the section team this year.
“It is all about loving the process and really taking it to heart and being motivated to do this. Both are great kids; they are both relatively new to the sport and they have taken it to heart. They are just good, high-functioning kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.