HIBBING — It’s gut-check time for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team.
On Monday, the Bluejackets got to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr., Challenge at Augsburg College, taking on a 2A power Waseca.
When everything was said and done, Hibbing only scored 15 points in 36 minutes of play, shooting 5-for-45 from the floor, which translates into 11-percent.
Hibbing has to take a look at itself in the mirror following that performance, and today is a good day for that as the Bluejackets travel to Virginia to take on the Blue Devils, beginning at 7:15 p.m., at Roosevelt Gymnasium.
On Friday, Hibbing hosts Chisago Lakes at 7:15 p.m.
“Monday didn’t go well at all,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “We couldn’t do anything. It was a game you would like to forget. We’ve had a couple days of practice, and we’ll see what team shows up today.
“It’s a wait-and-see thing. I hope we learn from Monday and get after it.”
Virginia is sneaky good, so it will be a good test for Hibbing to see how it responds to that loss to the Blue Jays.
“They’re a team that shoots the ball well,” LaCoe said. “They have some size, but they’re a team that knows us well. We play them all summer long, so if we don’t run the things that we run normally, and execute off of that, it’s going to be a tough day.”
It all comes down to one thing — hitting outside shots.
“We’ve been hot-and-cold on that all year,” LaCoe said. “That’s what it comes down to. We shot 11-percent on Monday, only five field goals, but we have to be better. If we can’t hit our outside shots, we have to be aggressive and take the ball to the basket and get to the free throw line.
“Before Monday, we were doing that. We were being aggressive. We didn’t do anything on Monday These next two days will tell me what direction we’re going to go for the rest of the year.”
The Wildcats are coming to town with a 4-11 record, but LaCoe is taking that with a grain of salt.
“They’re struggling, but they’re a physical team,” he said. “They one really-good player that does everything for them. If we can’t stop her, it’s going to be tough. They’re playing better now.
“They’re well-coached team, and they play hard. They play a tough schedule, so their record doesn’t mean much. We won’t have any blowouts this year. We have to show up in every game. That’s the tale of this team right now.”
