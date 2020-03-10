No. 2 North Woods will be looking to overcome Ely’s ability to safeguard the basketball Wednesday when the two teams square off in the Section 7A Tournament semifinals Wednesday in Hibbing.
The No. 3 Timberwolves, meanwhile, will need to slow down the taller, inside players the Grizzlies rely on.
North Woods head coach Will Kleppe said his No. 1 concern is “just the fact that they don’t make a lot of mistakes. They don’t unravel a lot’’ and are methodical with the ball.
With Ely not committing that many turnovers, “We have to play each possession like it’s a real important one.’’
North Woods’ height is definitely a problem, according to Ely head coach Tom McDonald.
“Our hands are full here, and it will take us playing really, really well. All facets will have to be good or we’ll be in trouble.’’
Both teams have improved since they squared off Dec. 13 in a 77-66 North Woods victory.
McDonald said it’s hard to say how much his club has improved since then compared to the Grizzlies. He knows one thing for sure, though. “We haven’t gotten any taller. They have size, we don’t’’ and their guards are good, too.
Kleppe’s Grizzlies (22-6) have won eight of their last 10 games, including playoff wins over Cook County (93-67) and Carlton (88-63).
The coach is pleased with how his North Woods team has progressed, but “there’s always things to work on.’’
As the Grizzlies (3-time defending section champions) get further into the playoffs, Kleppe said they will be relying on some of the experience senior Trevor Morrison, junior Darius Goggleye and sophomore TJ Chiabotti have accumulated in recent years.
The North Woods coach said his club wants to use their height as much as possible Wednesday.
“That’s the advantage we’re really going to try to go to,’’ but good entry passes to them are needed, Kleppe said, and they need to finish at the hoop. He added that he watched the Dec. 13 game film and his post players missed some easy ones inside. “Wednesday we’ll have to take care of those,’’ while also having five guys crash the boards.
As far as Ely putting together a 23-5 season after losing some important players, including Pat Vanderbeek, McDonald said, “it’s been a pleasant surprise for us.’’
What has been the key to that success?
“This group works so hard and they play so hard together,’’ the Ely coach said.
The Timberwolves have won nine of their last 10 games and defeated Hill City (84-46) and Mountain Iron-Buhl (73-58) to reach the semifinals.
While December was a long time ago, McDonald remains positive about a possible upset. “Hopefully we can stay with them again.’’
Kleppe added that “both teams are playing better ball. “Ely is shooting the ball with confidence and we’ll have to do a good job on the defensive side to make every possession count.’’
