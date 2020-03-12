COOK — The North Woods boys’ basketball team knows they need a fast start tonight if they hope to keep their streak of section championships alive.
Slow starts have plagued the Grizzlies throughout the playoffs, leading to do-or-die second halves that deviate from North Woods’ game plan.
If the second seeded Grizzlies come out slow against No. 1 Nashwauk-Keewatin, there might not be a way back in to the game, according to head coach Will Kleppe.
“We have to get going right away when we tip off,” Kleppe said. “Getting off to a fast start will be important to us because we’ve struggled all tournament at getting going right away. We just can’t afford to do that against Nashwauk so that’ll be our focus after what I saw against Ely.”
North Woods and Nashwauk-Keewatin met once earlier this season, with the Grizzlies earning the 86-83 overtime win. But that was back on Dec. 10, and the two teams have both made big improvements and big changes in the time since their last meeting.
“Both teams have upped their level. Nashwauk has definitely gotten better. Come tournament time, you always hope there’s some wrinkle you can pick out of your pocket to hopefully get some different looks here and there. I anticipate both teams are just maybe going to come out with a little bit of a different strategy compared to the regular season and we’ll see how it plays out.”
One of North Woods’ biggest strengths, according to Kleppe, is that the team isn’t reliant on just one star player. Every year, the Grizzlies have an arsenal of weapons that can take over a game if they need to.
“That’s what I like about our squad. There are guys capable of stepping up and that’s something we’ve really taken away from the last few years. We’re not really relying on one or two scorers. Other guys are looking for the opportunity to score so if the defense is shutting someone down, another player is ready to step up and take those shots.”
The Spartans have been an up and coming team for some years now, going from six wins in the 2016-2017 season to 25 wins this season. Hoping to end North Woods’ reign over Section 7A, Nashwauk-Keewatin will prove to be the season’s biggest test.
“The team chemistry coming out of Nashwauk is great,” Kleppe said. “They’ve developed a really good inside game, but also have guys who can shoot the three. They have good guard speed and get after it. They shoot the ball well and have bigs that can finish.”
Kleppe made note of junior Jeff Lorenz, who led N-K with 30 points in their semifinal game with Fond du Lac Ojibwe.
“He’s a very versatile player. He’s 6-foot-4 and can shoot the three or take it to the whole. He finishes well so I think they really have all aspects of the game covered up pretty well.”
The one thing the Grizzlies definitely don’t lack is big game experience. With three straight Class A state championship game appearances under their belt, playing at a high level when the pressure is on is something North Woods is ready to handle.
“We have three guys with a lot of experience in TJ Chiabotti, Trevor Morrison and Darius Goggleye. We noticed in the second half against Ely that our guys were able to play with a certain comfort level that only comes from playing in these big games year after year.
“Everybody is saying our section is very young this year and it’s true. We have two ninth graders, a sophomore, a junior and a senior starting. We’re young too but that experience will hopefully pay dividends.”
A unique twist on the game tonight will come from the spectators in the stands. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League has decided to limit those in attendance to rostered players, coaches, event staff, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators for each team.
Each team will be allowed to allocate around 90 tickets, most of which will go to the families of players. With a nearly empty Hibbing Memorial Arena set to be the destination for tonight’s game, Kleppe says the feeling of the game will be different, but the goal remains the same.
“I think it’s certainly going to be a different atmosphere. I think our focus hasn’t changed. It’s go in there and win a game and move on to the next step. I’m sure without the extra fans and the band, it’s going to be different. I’m sure Nashwauk feels the same.
“We’re just thankful to play the game and to still be playing this late into the season. We’re one of the last two teams in Section 7A and hopefully the distractions won’t be a factor.”
Ultimately, the situation is out of their hands and Kleppe hopes things smooth over soon.
“There’s just nothing we can do about it. Hopefully kids down the road aren’t denied any opportunities to get out and play and things get under control, but it’s not something we can control.”
