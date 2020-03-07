HIBBING — The Grizzlies shook off a rough first half and went on to coast to beat Carlton in the Section 7A semifinals on Saturday.
North Woods scored 40 points in the opening half but the 10th seeded Bulldogs hung with them.
The Grizzlies led 40-35 at the break.
“We were pretty disappointed in the first half,” North Woods coach Will Kleppe said. “We just really came out slow and you just can’t do that.”
The Grizzlies picked it up in the second half and TJ Chiabotti got hot from the field.
North Woods started to crash the boards and run the court, which led to some easy buckets.
“The second half was totally different for us,” Kleppe said. “That should have been our first half.”
TJ Chiabotti led the way with 26 points, while Brenden Chiabotti added 17 and Trevor Morrison chipped in 14.
The Grizzlies will face Ely in the semifinals on Wednesday, at the Hibbing Memorial Building at 7:15 p.m.
Carlton 35 28 - 63
N. Woods 40 48 - 88
CHS: Adam Hey 3, Spencer Rousseau 3, Caide Northrup 10, Ryan Gray 9, Trevor Ojibway 3, Justin Swanson 10, Matt Santkuyl 11, Ben Soderstrom 14;
3-pointers: Gray 3, Northrup 2, Soderstrom 2, Hey 1, Rousseau 1; Free throws: 5-10; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Northrup, Austin Parker;
NW: Darius Goggleye 10, Jared Chiabotti 9, TJ Chiabotti 26, Brenden Chiabotti 17, Levi Byram 2, Alex Hartway 8, Trevor Morrison 14, Sean Morrison 2;
3-pointers: TJ Chiabotti 2, Trevor Morrison 2, Hartway 1; Free throws: 17-29; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: None;
