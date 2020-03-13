COOK — Friday’s abrupt end to the North Woods’ 2019-2020 boys’ basketball season denied the team of an attempt at a fourth-straight Section 7A championship and three seniors the opportunity to finish out their final year actually on the hardwood.
The devastating news came Friday morning at 10:45 a.m. via email that the Minnesota State High School League was canceling the remainder of all section and state basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus. Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe met with his team around 11 a.m.
“It really hit us hard,’’ said the coach, who spent about 30 minutes together with his squad. “It was sad for our seniors, our whole team that has worked very hard to get to this point.’’
Kleppe and the players reflected on “all our seniors have done for us.’’ That included seniors Levi Byram, Brian Whiteman Jr., Trevor Morrison and manager Kayla Towner, he added.
Kleppe said that includes a lot of work put into the program and leadership provided over the years, which all ended quickly.
“You hate to see that.’’
When reached by telephone, Morrison said, “It was kind of heartbreaking to not have that chance to go out and compete for a section championship.’’ The senior was looking forward to this all year.
“My big goal this year was to come together and keep that tradition going,’’ he said of possibly going to state for a fourth straight year.
Morrison thought the Boys’ State Basketball Tournament might be closed, but he “didn’t really think it would come to the extent where the section tournament would be canceled.’’
While Morrison doesn’t like the decision he realizes it was the right decision. “They don’t
want it to get bad.’’
Kleppe, coach Jerry Chiabotti, Morrison and the players were sad and upset about not being able to play any more games, but that eventually turned to a time to tell stories.
For Morrison, Kleppe said the biggest thing was he had the opportunity to play on three straight state tournament teams. “He looked on that as having a heck of a career.’’
In addition, Morrison set the team’s single season scoring record at 659 on Wednesday after scoring 16 points against Ely in the semifinals. He needed 14 to break the record, Kleppe said.
Overall, the seniors spent a good portion of time in quiet reflection, just thinking about their careers and everything that happened recently with the coronavirus, the coach said. There was also a lot of emotion about “not knowing what could have happened. This will be forever. The sadness of it was really overwhelming.’’
“It’s hard to believe I won’t get to take the floor again with my teammates,’’ Morrison said.
Kleppe felt bad for Nashwauk-Keewatin (their scheduled opponent Friday), as well.
“They had a fantastic season. They were deserving of this opportunity to play in this section tournament. Certainly there’s a positive that we were the two teams left. Our hearts go out to them too.’’
Kleppe was extremely proud of how his team developed this year. He had a young squad that lost several key seniors last spring. He added the young guys stepped up and helped the team compile a 23-6 record and get them to the section title game again. “I felt we worked really hard as a program.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.