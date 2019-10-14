Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — If game one was any indication as to how the North Woods High School volleyball team was going to fare against Chisholm, one would have thought the Grizzlies were going to get swept by the Bluestreaks.
North Woods couldn’t do anything right in set one, losing the game by 12.
The Grizzlies needed an attitude adjustment, and they found it as North Woods got things turned around en route to a 13-25, 25-19, 25-15, 28-26 victory over Chisholm on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium Monday.
The Grizzlies were just a mess in that first set.
“We couldn’t get our heads into the game,” North Woods coach Kandi Olson said. “They knew it, and we knew it. We knew from that moment forward that we had to do something different.
“We made some key changes to try to shift the momentum, both physically and mentally.”
What did Olson do?
“We knew we had to get our heads back into the game,” Olson said. “Immediately, we started talking about our communication, and how they had to connect a little bit better out there. They did a great job of that.”
That took care of the mental part of the plan, but how about physically?
“We did a key positional change that made a big difference,” Olson said.
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske never expected that to happen after set one, but she also wasn’t surprised that the Grizzlies outplayed her team.
“We didn’t play our best tonight,” Pioske said. “You have those games. We played a few weaker teams recently, so I don’t think we prepared for this game tonight. We’ve had some poor practices lately, and I told the girls, ‘This is the result. This is what you get.’
“We have two more practices this week. Hopefully, they will work a little harder because playoffs come up on Monday.”
The physical part of the game dominated by Coley Olson, Karlyn Pierce and Hannah Kinsey started stepping up to the net, pounding down kills.
Once those three got going, Chisholm did have an answer for the trio.
“Those three were critical during this match,” Olson said. “We knew that we had to come here and contain some good hitters, especially Abby (Thompson). We knew they had to do the job.
“The only way we were going to be able to do that was to put up a good offense, so they couldn’t get the ball out to their hitters. We needed a little of both today, and we got it in those last games.”
Chisholm made too many mistakes in sets two and three, which didn’t help its cause.
“It was our hitting,” Pioske said. “We had so many hitting errors tonight, more than we’ve had for quite awhile. Our serve receive and passing weren’t on. Our libero was having a tough night.
“Without your libero being on, the whole team starts falling apart. We rely on her a lot to give us some good passes.”
With that happening, the Grizzlies ran away from the Bluestreaks in both sets two and three, but Olson knew Chisholm wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
“I have known Pam for years, so I know she has the never-give-up
attitude” Olson said. “I told our kids that anything could happen in this game. We needed to keep pressing forward as hard as we could. We needed to turn up our volume three times harder than they turned it up.”
Chisholm found itself down by seven at one point of the fourth set, but the Bluestreaks came back to tie it 23-23, then 24-24, 25-25 and 26-26.
“We tried to keep them motivated, and keep their heads up,” Pioske said. “They were kind of down tonight. They knew they weren’t playing well, and they couldn’t pull it together into a team effort.
“It wasn’t working for them. When that doesn’t work, they start getting more and more down.”
An unforced error gave North Woods a 27-26 lead, then Pierce put down a kill to end the game, set and match.
“I’m so proud of them,” Olson said. “They wanted this win so bad. They had been working hard for it. They knew they had to come out of here with a W. They showed that today.”
The Grizzlies were led by Olson with 16 kills and 11 digs; Kaya Tschida with 11 digs; Pierce with 15 kills; Morgan Borgan Burnett four aces, two blocks and 37 assists; and Kinsey with six kills.
Thompson would led Chisholm with 23 kills, three blocks and 14 digs. Jordan Temple had two kills, 44 assists, three digs and two aces, and Lola Huhta had seven kills and eight digs.
Girls Tennis
Section 7A Individuals
DULUTH — The Bluejacket duo of Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz placed fourth at the Section 7A Individual Tournament held Monday at the DISC.
In their semifinal match, Bussey and Rewertz were defeated by Anna Dahlen and Halle Farley of Princeton, 6-2, 6-2.
“We started out slow in both sets,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “We played nervous. We just couldn’t get anything going. Those two did go on to win the finals, so apparently, it would have been a good match to win.”
In the third-place match, Bussey and Rewertz were defeated by Paige Anderson and Kaitlyn Tran of Elk River 6-4, 6-0.
“We played better,” Conda said. “We actually came in and made some good volleys, we made the points longer. We ended up fourth, which I told them that wasn’t terrible. There were 30 teams in the field, and we ended up fourth. That’s nothing to be ashamed of there.”
Volleyball
Aitkin 3
Hibbing 2
AITKIN — The Bluejackets battled back from a two-set deficit to tie it 2-2, but the Gobblers came way with a 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 20-25, 15-7 victory Monday at home.
Hibbing was led by Haley Hawkinson with 16 kills. Bailey Broker and Justyne Orazem had 10 each, Kylee Huusko seven and Arianna Jaynes five. Bella Scaia had 23 digs, Orazem 13 and Jaynes four. Scaia had six aces and Broker finished with four.
Bethany Carlsen had 36 assists, while Jaynes and Zoe Kriske each had one. Broker had two blocks and Hawkinson one.
“The girls didn’t come out to play in set one and two,” Hbbing coach Sarah McGough said. “In set three and four, they were better, but they were extremely flat-footed in the fifth.”
Sunday’s Result
College Volleyball
Northland 3
HCC 2
THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Cardinals rallied from a two sets down, but the Pioneers came away with a 25-19, 26-24, 21-25, 20-25, 15-7 MCAC Northern Division victory over Hibbing.
Kaylyn Bowen had 18 kills, five blocks and 12 digs. Athena Dunham had seven kills and 10 digs; Sophie Howard 11 kills and 12 digs; Kylah Lind 11 kills; and Breeze Bergland 41 assists and six aces.
