Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — When the North Woods High School boys basketball team takes the court, Grizzlies coach Will Kleppe wants one thing — focus.
It doesn’t matter who North Woods is playing, any team can knock the Grizzlies out on any-given day.
That focus was on display Friday when North Woods took on Chisholm on Bob McDonald Court, and the Grizzlies came away with a 91-45 victory over the Bluestreaks.
Even though Chisholm has struggled at time, especially with its youth, North Woods wasn’t about to let the Bluestreaks right the ship against them.
“We just beat it into them enough that every Section 7 opponent can potentially send you home in the tournament,” Kleppe said. “We work hard at pushing that at practice. We prepare the same. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing.
“Jerry (defensive coach Jerry Chiabotti) does the matchups defensively. We do everything the same, so the boys get into a routine. It, hopefully, shows when we get out here.”
Chisholm took its only lead of the game on its first possession, then North Woods went on a 14-2 run to lead 14-4.
Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming thought his team would handle North Woods better.
“They’re going to make a run at the section, but at the same time, I don’t think they’re 45 points better than we are,” Fleming said. “We turned the ball over, and they capitalized. They rebound well.
“For awhile there, our bigs were playing well, contesting a lot of shots. I thought that we were holding our own.”
Not even that was enough for the Bluestreaks to recover as the Grizzlies went on a 12-6 run to make it 26-10.
It was 37-15 at one point, then 47-20 before the half closed with North Woods on top by 30, 52-22.
“I liked the way we ran the floor,” Kleppe said. “Our guys and our bigs got out and ran hard. That’s going to lead to some of those transition baskets, which we’ve tried to key in on just to get out to a fast start and get running.
“They did a good job with that tonight.”
In the second half, Fleming wanted to make the game respectable.
“We wanted to come out and take care of the ball, but there’s time when I tell them to take care of the ball, and they overpass,” Fleming said. “Nobody wants to shoot then. They take it literally, but it will come.”
Even with that big lead, North Woods never lost its focus.
Kleppe actually had them work on some things that did go well in the first half.
“We pick on one or two things that we didn’t do well on in the first half. We key on that and make it happen in the second half,” Kleppe said. “The boys did a good job. We got back a little better on the off-ball side, and got a few turnovers that we were looking for.”
The Grizzlies were led by Trevor Morrison with 27 points. Darius Goggleye had 20, TJ Chiabotti 16 and Jared Chiabotti 15.
Jude Sundquist had 18 for Chisholm. John Mitchell finished with 12.
NW 52 39 — 91
CHS 22 23 — 45
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 20, Jared Chiabotti 15, TJ Chiabotti 16, Bryce Chosa 2, Brenden Chiabotti 4, Jonah Burnett 2, Levin Byram 2, Alex Hartway 3, Trevor Morrison 27.
Chisholm: Markus Durham 2, Jude Sundquist 18, Bryce Warner 4, July Abernathy 3, Sean Fleming 4, Daniel Rusten 2, John Mitchell 12.
Total Fouls: North Woods 14; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Woods 15-20; Chisholm 12-16; 3-pointers: Hartway, Sundquist.
Hibbing 76
Hermantown 71 OT
HERMANTOWN — The Bluejackets outscored the Hawks 8-3 in the five-minute overtime session to win the 7AAA contest on the road Friday.
Ayden McDonald led the way for Hibbing with 29 points, followed by Tre Holmes with 18. Parker Maki had 10.
“We walked out of it with a win, so we’ll take it,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “That’s the first OT game we’ve been in, and we showed some toughness and resilience in OT.
“It’s a situation that we created that issue. We had a 10- to 12-point lead with four minutes left in the game, and we gave them momentum. We responded well with that, and made big plays at different times to seal it at the end of the it all.”
Peter Soumis and Kaden Kucza both had 22 for Hermantown. Kevin Thomas chipped in with 18.
“It was very much the game it was destined to be, two teams going at each at the top of the section,” McDonald said. “It’s teams that have the personality to taking it at each other.”
HHS 41 27 8 — 76
HEHS 40 28 3 — 71
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 5, Mayson Brown 7, Tre Holmes 18, Parker Maki 10, Eli Erickson 7, Ayden McDonald 29.
Hermantown: Joshua Mendez 2, Peter Soumis 22, Kevin Thomas 18, Kaden Kucza 22, Dalton Everett 7.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 17; Hermantown 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 13-15; Hermantown 14-20; 3-pointers: Brown, Holmes 4, Mcdonald 2, Soumis 2, Thomas, Kucza 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.