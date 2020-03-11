HIBBING — The top-seeded North Woods Grizzlies ran into a hot-shooting Ely squad on Wednesday night.
The Timberwolves raced out to a big halftime lead, but the Grizzlies did what they had to do in the second half and clinched their seat the Section 7A Championship game on Friday night, with a 72-57 win.
“They really took advantage of us in the first half,” North Woods coach Will Kleppe said. “They hit their shots and we didn’t. Ely is a very good team and they showed it out there.”
The Timberwolves raced out to a first half 22-9 lead.
They raced through the Grizzlies defense which led to some easy lay ups.
Timberwolves senior Dylan Fenske collected seven points to help Ely grab the 13 point lead.
“They caught us off guard and it showed out there,” Kleppe said. “We knew we needed to turn things around.”
North Woods got their offense going and with 7:25 to play in the opening half, cutting the Ely lead to 26-22.
However, the Timberwolves did not let the Grizzlies take a first half lead.
Fenske made a lay up, Omerza hit a jumper, and Will Davies made a lay up of his own to make it a 36-29 Timberwolves lead.
The teams traded buckets and Ely went in to the locker room, leading 43-36.
“That was not a good half for us,” Kleppe said. “It was not the way we wanted to come out and play.”
Fenske led Ely with 11 points at the half, while TJ Chiabotti had 9 to lead the Grizzlies.
The second half was a different story.
North Woods got back in the game and with 15:01 to play, the Ely lead was down to three points, forcing Timberwolves coach Tom McDonald to take a time out.
Coming out of the time out, Ely was able to get their big lead back.
Emmett Faltesek hit a deep 3-pointer, Omerza made a bucket, and Davies hit another 3-pointer to make it a 52-45 Ely lead.
Things changed in a hurry.
The Grizzlies started to get the ball inside to Darius Goggleye, who was able to pick up some easy buckets.
North Woods grabbed their first lead of the game with 8:11 to play when Goggleye layed it in to make it a 56-55 Grizzlies lead.
“That was big for us,” Kleppe said. “We were able to get the ball into the paint and Darius was able to get some easy buckets.”
The Grizzlies lead got bigger when they went on a 15-0 run to make it a 62-55 Grizzlies lead with 4:39 to play and forcing McDonald to take another time out.
Coming out of the time out, the shots that Ely hit in the first half did not fall.
The Grizzlies continued to hit their buckets and the time ran out on the Timberwolves.
Goggleye led the Grizzlies with 22 points, while Trevor Morrison had 16.
Omerza and Faltesek each had 12 for Ely.
The win moves the Grizzlies into Friday night’s title game where they will face Nashwauk-Keewatin, at 7 p.m. in the Hibbing Memorial Building.
“We will have to be ready to play against another very good team on Friday,” Kleppe said. “They are a big team so we will have to run the ball.”
Another thing the North Woods squad will have to do is hit their free throws.
In the Ely game they went 10-22 from the line.
“That is horrible,” Kleppe said. “Less than 50% is not going to win any games.”
