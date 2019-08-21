GRAND RAPIDS — Brooke Moses enters her fifth season as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team this fall and she again expects the Thunderhawks to have a good season.
She said the season went well in 2018, but she added that she was disappointed that Grand Rapids was upended early in the playoffs.
“We had a really solid group of seniors last year and we lost in the first round of sections in overtime,” Moses said. “We were right there with the other good teams so it was sort of a devastating loss but overall it was a good year.”
The Thunderhawks lost four seniors who started from last year’s team, and there is just one senior returning to this year’s squad. Another senior is a foreign exchange student from Australia.
“I think we are kind of inexperienced; we have only five upperclassmen and three of them are returning starters,” Moses explained. “The rest are either eighth, ninth or 10th graders but some of them have been playing on varsity for the past two or three years. So they are experienced in that area but we are also lacking in experience because we are so young. We have five eighth graders on the varsity roster who will see some playing time.
“But I really believe that this team is one of the hardest-working teams that I have seen in my five years and I think what we lack in experience we will make up in our inner motivation and our work ethic.”
Sophomore McKenzie Cole, who started as a freshman, will be the starting goalkeeper for Grand Rapids this season. Senior forward Ellie Tillma, junior defender Anika Kaldahl, freshman midfielders Taylor Birkey and Abbey Birkey, eighth grade defender Jessika Lofstrom, and sophomore midfielder Kenny Martinson will all be counted on for big things this season.
Others expected to contribute include eighth grade goalkeeper Tonia Morgan, eighth grade forward Taelyn Pompun, senior defender Tara Wilkinson, sophomore forward Grace Denny, eighth grade defender Cali Madsen, freshman forward Natalee Bushman, eighth grade midfielder Amanda Scherping, sophomore midfielder Baylee Simmons, junior midfielder Chloe Plackner, freshman defender Isabelle Matteson, eighth grade midfielder Sydney Burggraf, sophomore defender Sara Scott, sophomore defender Zoe Zuehlke, and junior defender Cortnee Speckel.
“The biggest key for us is that we have to come out every game ready to take challenge every ball, be aggressive and get in there and play with our hearts,” Moses said. “We are really young and some of the teams we are going to be playing are going to be full of juniors and seniors so what we lack in skill and experience we need to make up with hard work. That’s going after every ball, connecting passes and just never giving up.
“We also need to stay positive and keep our focus.”
Grand Rapids finished in the middle of the pack during the 2018 season among teams in Section 7A and Moses expects the team to have a similar finish in 2019.
“The Duluth teams are usually pretty strong and they will be our biggest competition,” Moses explained. “Cloquet and Hermantown also will be tough. It is going to be a fun season to watch because they are hard workers and each game is going to be a toss-up.”
Meggie Potter and Nick Farber will assist Moses in the coaching department this season.
“The girls are young so they can a get little bit off track sometimes but this is the hardest-working team that I have seen,” Moses said. “They are putting 100 percent into their practices and their fitness that they are doing. That is nice to see as a coach; even though they are young they want it. The motivation is there, the drive is there, they want to get better, they want to push themselves in practice. That’s fun to see.”
