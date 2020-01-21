HIBBING — The Duluth East High School boys basketball team had four players in double figures en route to an 82-65 victory over Hibbing Tuesday.
The Greyhounds were led by Noah Paulson with 24 points, and Mattie Thompson had 21.
The Bluejackets gave up 44 points in the first half, which disappointed Hibbing coach Joel McDonald.
“We were incredibly slow rotating defensively,” McDonald said. “That was a concern going in because of how strong and athletic Duluth East is. When you’re late to rotate, with those guys, they pick you apart.
“They passed it around the perimeter, and their guys knocked down big shots every time we put a run together.”
Also hitting double figures for Duluth East were Noah Winesett with 16 and Will Van Skoy with 16.
“We were hurting on the inside a little bit,” McDonald said. “We had Parker (Maki) back, but he’s not in the condition he’ll eventually be in. Eli (Erickson) had a high fever over the weekend, so he wasn’t at full strength.
“Hayden (Verhel) was trying to get after it, but he was playing undersized. There’s no excuses. You have to rise to the occasion, but East took advantage of us. They did the right things every time.”
Hibbing’s Ayden McDonald did reach the 1,000-point milestone by scoring 31 points. He needed nine going into the game.
“We played like we hadn’t played in 10 days,” McDonald said. “We were sluggish. We didn’t respond to what East brought to the court tonight. We talked about it being a playoff atmosphere, but we didn’t respond the right way.
“Fortunately, we get one practice to crank it up again. We don’t have to think about it for long. We’ll fix the problems that piled up on us. We have big section game with Grand Rapids coming up. We knew it was a tough week, and we knew we had to be at our best. We aren’t quite there yet.”
HHS 29 36 — 65
DE 44 38 — 82
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 5, Mayson Brown 9, Tre Holmes 5, Parker Maki 13, Joe Paver 2, Ayden McDonald 31.
Duluth East: Giovani Saldivar 3, Carson Opliant 2, Will Van Skoy 16, Noah Winesett 16, Mattie Thompson 21, Noah Paulson 24.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 9; Duluth East 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 8-10; Duluth East 8-11; 3-pointers: Brown, Holmes, Maki, McDonald 4, Saldivar, Van Skoy 4, Winesett 2, Thompson.
