HIBBING — When the Duluth East High School football team wins the toss, Greyhound coach Joe Hietala usually defers to the second half to get his defense on the field.
That strategy worked to perfection Friday when Duluth East got a three-and-out, then scored on its first possession en route to a 55-6 victory over Hibbing at Cheever Field.
Hietala wants to give his offense a little more time to adjust before sending them on the field.
“Having the defense out there first calms the nerves a little bit,” Hietala said. “We were fortunate to get the three-and-out. That gives the offense more time to get in sync with the game.
“We put together a nice drive and scored. It was a good way to start the game.”
After that Hibbing punt, Duluth East took right down the field.
The drive culminated in a seven-yard scoring run by Elijah Leonard.
The thing Hibbing coach Shawn Howard wanted to do was establish his offense right away, but that didn’t work out the way he wanted it to.
“Right now, that’s our biggest key,” Howard said. “That’s what we need to do.”
After that, the turnover bug hit the Bluejackets.
The Greyhounds intercepted three-straight passes, and took all of them in for touchdowns.
Leonard caught an 11-yard touchdown strike from Caden Edwards, Aaron DeBeir caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Edwards and Derek Daniels scored on a 37-yard run.
“Field position is everything,” Hietala said. “The short field, that opens up the entire playbook. It gives us a chance to run whatever the defense is allowing us. Those turnovers led to points.
“You only get so many possessions, and if you cut your possessions short by coughing up the ball, that makes it a big mountain to climb.”
Howard agreed.
“It’s difficult to stop a team when they have a short field,” Howard said. “We’re constantly going back out there interception after interception. We have to get this going.
“It takes us as coaches to get them in the right spot, and come out and play.”
Duluth East wasn’t done as it scored twice more in the second quarter.
DeKarri Davis caught a 3-yard pass from Edwards, then Jakob Wendinger scored on a 16-yard pass from Edwards to end the first-half scoring.
Hibbing’s defense tightened up in the second, then in the fourth quarter, Amari Manning intercepted a Greyhound pass just inside Bluejacket territory. He returned it deep into East territory, but Hibbing didn’t capitalize on the opportunity.
The Bluejackets did block a punt, inside the East 10, and this time, Austin Hill connected with Eli Erickson for a 10-yard scoring strike for Hibbing’s first points of the season.
Unfortunately, Hibbing gave up an 82-yard kickoff return for a score, then in the final minutes, a bad snap was picked up by Cullen McMahon and returned for a touchdown to end the scoring.
“In a game like this where it gave kids an opportunity that don’t necessarily get to see a whole lot of game action,” Hietala said. “That part was great. They played hard, but they took their lumps a little bit.
“There’s a little bit of a learning curve for these guys that don’t play as much. I was happy with the way our team played, top to bottom.”
DE 28 14 0 13 — 55
HHS 0 0 0 6 — 06
First Quarter:
DE — Eliijah Leonard 27 run (Tanek Kittilson kick)
DE — Leonard 11 pass from Caden Edwards (Kittilson kick)
DE — Aaron DeBeir 21 pass from Edwards (Kittilson kick)
DE — Derek Daniels 37 run (Kittilson kick)
Second Quarter:
DE — DeKarri Davis 3 pass from Edwards (Kittilson kick)
DE — Jakob Wendinger 16 pass from Edwards (Kittilson kick)
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
H — Eli Erickson 10 pass from Austin Hill (pass failed)
DE — NNA 82 kickoff return (Kittilson kick)
DE — Cullen McMahon 10 fumble return (no kick attempted)
Brahm 49
Chisholm 6
BRAHAM — Jude Sundquist had a one yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Brahm came away with the home victory Friday.
