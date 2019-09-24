DULUTH — The Blue Devils had a solid outing against the Greyhounds, but it still wasn’t enough to beat one of the better teams in Class AA tennis.
“It was close all the way through,’’ Virginia head coach Jeff Mauston said. “I thought our kids played great’’ against a deep Duluth East team.
The Blue Devils picked up a win at third singles when Megan Kingston downed Annabelle Humphreys, 6-4, 6-3.
“I thought she played really well,’’ Mauston said, and “got a nice win for us.’’ The winning match included changing up her game midway through the contest and playing smart, consistent tennis.
Virginia’s No. 1 and No. 2 doubles played fantastic, according to Mauston, who added that Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith haven’t lost in section play this year.
Ava Warren and Anna Seitz took the win at No. 1 doubles in convincing fashion over Maggie Payette and Saijal Vacek, 6-2, 6-1.
At second doubles, Lundgren and Smith cruised past Greta Anderson and Ally Johnson, 6-1, 6-3.
The Devils played tough at third doubles, as well. Izzy Baggenstoss and Abby Moore battled before losing the three-setter, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. “They made some big shots at the end,’’ Mauston said of the East tandem, and had the momentum at the end.
Ava Fink also went to three sets before falling to Cursta Dimberio at No. 4 singles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Duluth East 4, Virginia 3
Singles: No. 1, Aili Hiteala, DE, def. Mary Skorich, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2, Shea Callaway, DE, def. Sydney Cope Robinson, 6-1, 6-1; 3, Megan Kingston, V, def. Annabelle Humphreys, 6-4, 6-3; No. 4, Cursta Dimberio, DE, def. Ava Fink, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Ava Warren/Anna Seitz, V, def. Maggie Payette/Saijal Vacek, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2, Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. Greta Anderson/Ally Johnson, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3, Catherine Karakas/Ellie Graysmark, DE, def. Izzy Baggenstoss/Abby Moore, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks swam to wins in nine events, but Mesabi East kept it close with victories in the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay.
Lydia Skelton paced the Giants by touching first in the 200 individual medley (2:29.01), while Emma Williams claimed the 100 backstroke with a swim of 1:05.03. Mesabi East’s 400 freestyle unit of Skelton, Grace Brunfelt, Williams and Hannah Nygaard put down a 3:59.47 to earn the win.
Grand Rapids 99, Mesabi East 82
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:58.14; 2, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 2:00.04; 3, Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Hannah Mattson, Emily Blake, Hannah Williams), 2:13.05.
200 freestyle: 1, Sophia Verke, GR, 2:06.18; 2, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:08.03; 3, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 2:12.78.
200 individual medley: 1, L. Skelton, ME, 2:29.01; 2, Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:34.40; 3, Selah Smith, GR, 2:40.68.
50 freestyle: 1, Elsa Viren, GR, 26.18; 2, H. Nygaard, 26.21; 3, Rose Hansen, GR, 26.94.
1 meter diving: 1, Addie Albrecht, GR, 236.20; 2, Mackenzie Mustar, GR, 215.40; 3, Jacie Fothergill, GR, 181.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:05.24; 2, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:09.13; 3, H. Mattson, ME, 1:09.28.
100 freestyle: 1, Verke, GR, 57.60; 2, Sheets, ME, 58.69; 3, L. Skelton, ME, 59.18.
500 freestyle: 1, Viren, GR, 5:43.69; 2, Brunfelt, ME, 5:46.76; 3, H. Williams, ME, 6:05.32.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:45.86; 2, Grand Rapids, 1:47.05.
100 backstroke: 1, E. Williams, ME, 1:05.03; 2, H. Nygaard, ME, 1:06.61; 3, Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:09.62.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:13.73; 2, Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:15.67; 3, Meyer, ME, 1:17.25.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East (L. Skelton, Brunfelt, E. Williams, H. Nygaard), 3:59.47; 2, Mesabi East (Lehmkuhl, Emily Blake, H. Williams, Sheets), 4:09.43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.