ELK RIVER — The Hibbing High School wrestling team picked up one champion at the Elk River Invite held Saturday.
As a team, the Bluejackets placed 11th with 54.5 points.
Wayzata won it with 175.5, followed by Princeton 156.5, Prior Lake 133, Annandale-Mountain Lake 125, Anoka 121.5, Hutchinson 115.5, Albany 99.5, Elk River 84.5, Rogers 64 and Fridley 64.
Jagger Greenwood won the 182-pound title by beating Billy Trees of Prior Lake 12-11 in the title match.
On his way to the title, Greenwood received a first-round bye, then he beat Malachi Kolhoff of Princeton 16-4 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Greenwood beat Logan Arnold of Annandale by fall at 1:26
Other weight results were as follows:
106 — Ethan Roy won his first-round match over Mason Plumski of Albany 4-1, but Tyler Wells of Princeton beat Roy in the second round by tech fall, 24-9, at 2:00.
Roys received a bye in the wrestlebacks, then he was beaten by Gabe Arika of Fridley 5-2.
126 — Josh Cannata was pinned Ashton Wollan of Anoka at 5:00, then he received a by in the second round. Cannata then lost to Joseph Schmitt of Albany 11-0.
132 — Bryson Larrabe was beaten by Colton Pool of Elk River 6-2, then he came back to beat Hudson Mann of Hibbing, 9-2.
Larrabee lost to Adam Cherne of Wayzata 17-8, but he came back to place fifth wiht a fall at 1:24 over Peyton Krumrei of Albany.
Mann lost to Brad Howes of Anoka in his first-round match by fall at :45.
138 — David Platt received a bye in round one, then he won by tech fall over Noah Torgerson of Anoka, 20-5 at 4:42.
Platt lost in round three to Kyle Boeke of Princeton by fall at 5:48, but won by fall at 2:42 over William Mergen of Albany to place third.
145 — Owen Hendrickson lost by fall at :44 to Jaden Burandt of Anoka, then he received a bye in his wrestleback. In his third match, Hendrickson was pinned by Cole Ciardelli of Wayzata at 1:26.
195 — Langston Nash lost a 6-1 decision to Thomas Blattner of Albany in the quarterfinals, then he was pinned Alex Klatt of Annandale at :54.
285 — Christopher Tureson lost a 7-2 decision to Tanner Gill Hutchinson in the quarterfinals, then lost by fall at :34 to Tyler Nebelung of Anoka in the fifth-place match.
Boys Swimming
Virginia Invite
VIRGINIA — The Chisholm High School boys swimming team scored 324 points to place third at the Virginia Invite Saturday.
Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert won the meet with 607 points, followed by Mesabi East with 488. International Falls was fourth with 306, and Proctor was fifth with 198.
Bluestreak results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 5. Kilen Klimek, Jonah Giermann, Zach Quirk, Bay Yukich; 8. Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Jesse Covell, Mason Chuk.
200 freestyle — 11. Preston Succio; 12. Noah Verant; 14. Calvin Wang.
200 individual medley — 4. Covell; 5. Klimek.
50 freestyle — 1. Yukich; 16. Nathan Splinter; 18. Pace Yukich.
100 butterfly — 2. Quirk.
100 freestyle — 7. Giermann; 15. Wangensteen.
500 freestyle — 3. Bay Yukich.
200 freestyle relay — 7. Chuk, Wangensteen, Howard, Covell; 11. Wang, Splinter, Verant, Pace Yukich.
100 backstroke — 5. Klimek; 8. Howard; 11. Splinter; 12. Succio.
100 breaststroke — 5. Quirk; 6. Giermann; 9. Covell; 16. Pace Yukich.
400 freestyle relay — 5. Bay Yukich, Klimek, Giermann, Quirk; 11. Chuk, Splinter, Howard; Wangensteen; 12. Wang, Pace Yukich, Succio, Verant.
Boys Basketball
Virginia 70,
Crosby-Ironton 61
At Crosby, Jayden Bernard led all scorers with 33 points as the Blue Devils won their 10th straight game, 70-61, over Crosby-Ironton.
The Blue Devils led 33-23 at the half before the Rangers (9-3) outscored Virginia 38-37 in the second half.
CI 23 38 — 61
VHS 33 37 — 70
CI: Dakota Mitchell 11, Carter Smith 4, Cayden Turk 11, Carsen Turk 19, Colten Turk 6, Jordan Oehrlein 10. 3-pointers: Mitchell 3, Cayden Turk 3, Carsen Turk 2, Colten Turk 2. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Carsen Turk.
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 8, Nick Peters 10, Daniel Squires 2, Jack Toman 2, Jayden Bernard 33, Mason Carlson 8, Kyle Williams 7. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 2, Bernard 1. Free throws: 11-16. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.