ELK RIVER — The Hibbing High School wrestling team picked up one champion at the Elk River Invite held Saturday.

As a team, the Bluejackets placed 11th with 54.5 points.

Wayzata won it with 175.5, followed by Princeton 156.5, Prior Lake 133, Annandale-Mountain Lake 125, Anoka 121.5, Hutchinson 115.5, Albany 99.5, Elk River 84.5, Rogers 64 and Fridley 64.

Jagger Greenwood won the 182-pound title by beating Billy Trees of Prior Lake 12-11 in the title match.

On his way to the title, Greenwood received a first-round bye, then he beat Malachi Kolhoff of Princeton 16-4 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Greenwood beat Logan Arnold of Annandale by fall at 1:26

Other weight results were as follows:

106 — Ethan Roy won his first-round match over Mason Plumski of Albany 4-1, but Tyler Wells of Princeton beat Roy in the second round by tech fall, 24-9, at 2:00.

Roys received a bye in the wrestlebacks, then he was beaten by Gabe Arika of Fridley 5-2.

126 — Josh Cannata was pinned Ashton Wollan of Anoka at 5:00, then he received a by in the second round. Cannata then lost to Joseph Schmitt of Albany 11-0.

132 — Bryson Larrabe was beaten by Colton Pool of Elk River 6-2, then he came back to beat Hudson Mann of Hibbing, 9-2.

Larrabee lost to Adam Cherne of Wayzata 17-8, but he came back to place fifth wiht a fall at 1:24 over Peyton Krumrei of Albany.

Mann lost to Brad Howes of Anoka in his first-round match by fall at :45.

138 — David Platt received a bye in round one, then he won by tech fall over Noah Torgerson of Anoka, 20-5 at 4:42.

Platt lost in round three to Kyle Boeke of Princeton by fall at 5:48, but won by fall at 2:42 over William Mergen of Albany to place third.

145 — Owen Hendrickson lost by fall at :44 to Jaden Burandt of Anoka, then he received a bye in his wrestleback. In his third match, Hendrickson was pinned by Cole Ciardelli of Wayzata at 1:26.

195 — Langston Nash lost a 6-1 decision to Thomas Blattner of Albany in the quarterfinals, then he was pinned Alex Klatt of Annandale at :54.

285 — Christopher Tureson lost a 7-2 decision to Tanner Gill Hutchinson in the quarterfinals, then lost by fall at :34 to Tyler Nebelung of Anoka in the fifth-place match.

Boys Swimming

Virginia Invite

VIRGINIA — The Chisholm High School boys swimming team scored 324 points to place third at the Virginia Invite Saturday.

Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert won the meet with 607 points, followed by Mesabi East with 488. International Falls was fourth with 306, and Proctor was fifth with 198.

Bluestreak results were as follows:

200 medley relay — 5. Kilen Klimek, Jonah Giermann, Zach Quirk, Bay Yukich; 8. Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Jesse Covell, Mason Chuk.

200 freestyle — 11. Preston Succio; 12. Noah Verant; 14. Calvin Wang.

200 individual medley — 4. Covell; 5. Klimek.

50 freestyle — 1. Yukich; 16. Nathan Splinter; 18. Pace Yukich.

100 butterfly — 2. Quirk.

100 freestyle — 7. Giermann; 15. Wangensteen.

500 freestyle — 3. Bay Yukich.

200 freestyle relay — 7. Chuk, Wangensteen, Howard, Covell; 11. Wang, Splinter, Verant, Pace Yukich.

100 backstroke — 5. Klimek; 8. Howard; 11. Splinter; 12. Succio.

100 breaststroke — 5. Quirk; 6. Giermann; 9. Covell; 16. Pace Yukich.

400 freestyle relay — 5. Bay Yukich, Klimek, Giermann, Quirk; 11. Chuk, Splinter, Howard; Wangensteen; 12. Wang, Pace Yukich, Succio, Verant.

Boys Basketball

Virginia 70,

Crosby-Ironton 61

At Crosby, Jayden Bernard led all scorers with 33 points as the Blue Devils won their 10th straight game, 70-61, over Crosby-Ironton.

The Blue Devils led 33-23 at the half before the Rangers (9-3) outscored Virginia 38-37 in the second half.

CI 23 38 — 61

VHS 33 37 — 70

CI: Dakota Mitchell 11, Carter Smith 4, Cayden Turk 11, Carsen Turk 19, Colten Turk 6, Jordan Oehrlein 10. 3-pointers: Mitchell 3, Cayden Turk 3, Carsen Turk 2, Colten Turk 2. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Carsen Turk.

VHS: Joe Hafdahl 8, Nick Peters 10, Daniel Squires 2, Jack Toman 2, Jayden Bernard 33, Mason Carlson 8, Kyle Williams 7. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 2, Bernard 1. Free throws: 11-16. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments