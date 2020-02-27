Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In year’s past, Hibbing High School wrestlers and Section 7AA wrestlers have been ignored when it comes to seeding.
Not this year.
When the State Class A Individual Meet opens at 9 a.m., Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, two Bluejackets will be included in the top-eight seeds.
David Platt at 138 and Jagger Greenwood at 182 both earned top three seeds, and they’re primed to do some damage at this year’s event.
“We’re in a good position down there,” Pierce said. “It’s nice to finally have seeds. Some of the time, 7AA just gets tossed in, if we don’t have enough points. They only seed the top eight, so we end up getting tossed in.
“It doesn’t seem like they like 7AA. We draw a first seed or get into a terrible bracket. With the two guys, David and Jagger, I’m looking to have some success.”
Platt, who enters the meet with a 40-6 record, will take on John Hughes. This is Platt’s third time at state. He placed sixth last year.
“I want to stay focused and excited,” Platt said. “The level of competition is big, but I think I’m up there with all of the guys that are seeded No. 1 and No. 2. With all of the work I’ve put in, I use it to motivate me for this.”
Platt is looking to win his first two matches, which would get him into the semifinals.
“It’s about wrestling tough, and looking for a fall right away just to get done and save some energy,” Platt said. “I’ve got that experience overall. I’m a junior. I”m getting stronger, and I’m coming into this way more excited than I have been.”
Platt knows it won’t be a cakewalk, however.
“It’s tough,” Platt said. “There’s a lot of high-caliber guys that do the off-season stuff like me. A lot of extra stuff. I’ve put in a lot of extra stuff. I go to the cities on the weekends. I went to Oklahoma last summer.
“It has helped me a lot. I’ve learned new moves, putting the same moves in my head, and finishing them more. I want to stay calm, and whatever happens, happens. I control my own destiny.”
Greenwood comes into the meet with a 38-6 mark. He opens with Will O’Brien.
This is the senior’s third time at the meet, so he’s using those other two experiences to fuel his drive in this one.
“I’d like to treat the other two as getting my toes wet in the water a little bit,” Greenwood said. “I would have liked to have placed last year, but having the knowledge of what’s going on down there and getting the feel of things, will help me out a lot this year.
“This year, I’m going to focus on it like one-match-at-a-time, rather than, ‘Oh my gosh, this kid might be better than me.’ I have to get into my head that I can beat anyone who’s on the mat against me.”
After winning a tough 2-1 decision in the section meet, Greenwood knows he can go down to the wire with anyone on the mat.
“It’s a super-good thing, especially going down to the state to be able to control the 2-1 matches, and keep your head focused,” Greenwood said. “The way I win those matches is by staying calm.
“I look for their mistakes because eventually, in the third period, they will get tired and make sloppy mistakes. That’s when I capitalize.”
Pierce has all of the confidence in the world in Platt and Greenwood, but it all comes down to one thing.
“It always comes down to whether or not you wrestle,” Pierce said. “If they wrestle, I can see both of them in the semis for sure. Drawing the No. 2 seeds in the semis, one good match and the next thing, you’re in the finals.
“I know David is looking to get there. That’s what he wants. I know Jagger wants to be on the podium this year. Two matches to the semis, and you’re placing. Hopefully, we can bring some hardware home this time.”
Being on the podium is what Greenwood wants, but not just anywhere on that medal stand.
“My first goal is to win the first match,” Greenwood said. “Once I do that, I have to win two matches to place, but I want to look past placing. I want to be at least top three in the state.
“That’s where I am now, seeded third. Top three would be achieving my goals by far.”
