ST. PAUL — The Greenway High School volleyball team capped off a stellar season by winning the consolation championship at the Minnesota Class A State Volleyball Tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
After losing to defending state champion Minneota in the first round, the Raiders won on Friday to earn a berth in the consolation championship game.
Greenway had its way with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (BBE) in the consolation final as it won 3-0, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.
Junior Claire Vekich led Greenway with 18 kills, two service aces and 15 digs and Mikhara Anderson had 10 kills and 13 digs. Lexi Hammer finished with 27 set assists, three service aces and five digs while Libby Vekich had 13 digs. Kaisa Reed recorded 11 digs while Hallie Shevich had 10 digs.
Brittany Berge had seven kills and two digs for BBE while Grace Illies finished with five kills and 10 digs. Karsee Kampsen had 15 set assists and six digs and Emily Kern had 12 digs.
