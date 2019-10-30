HIBBING — It is well known that Claire Vekich and Mikhara Anderson lead the Greenway High School volleyball team.
But it takes more than two good players for a team to reach an elite level and the Greenway team showed that to be true Thursday night in the semifinals of the Section 7A Volleyball Tournament in Hibbing.
Facing a good Floodwood volleyball team, the Raiders dismantled the Polar Bears in three games, 3-0, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20.
With the win, Greenway advances to the section championship game which is slated for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. at a site to be determined. The Raiders will face the No. 1 seed and the fourth-ranked team in the state in Class A in defending section champion Carlton.
While Vekich and Anderson both stood out in the match, the other Greenway players played well as the Raiders came together to win big. In the first game, Greenway had an 11-9 lead at one point but then scored 14 of the last 15 points to come away with a 25-12 win.
Unbelievably, game No. 2 was a carbon copy of the first game. Floodwood led 6-4 at one point and Greenway then took an 11-9 lead. Just like the first game, the Raiders scored 14 of the final 15 points and they again won going away 25-12.
Floodwood played its best game in the third game as it was close until the Raiders pulled away at the end. The game was tied at 15-15 but Greenway then went on a five-point scoring streak to lead 20-15.
The Polar Bears pulled to within 20-18 on a service ace by Neva Polo, and the teams exchanged points as Greenway led 21-19. Bri Miller put down a kill for the Raiders, but a Greenway hitting error had the Raiders leading 22-20. Greenway then scored the last three points with Vekich ripping down a wicked kill for match point.
Vekich agreed that it was a team effort on Thursday for Greenway in the win.
“We talked before the game about how all six people on the court have to do their job and when we do that we are a great team,” Vekich said. “Everybody did that tonight, everybody showed up to play.”
Raiders coach Rhaya Tomberlin-Anderson agreed that the entire team played well on Wednesday.
“I think we played in spurts,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “There were times when our first-contact serve receive was not great and then we couldn’t run our offense. We had some hitting errors too, but we served aggressively and we got better as the match went on.
“I feel everyone is playing a role now in the offense which really takes the pressure off Claire and Mikhara. Bri (Miller) came up with some big swings tonight along with some big blocks in the front row too. Defensively we looked solid for the most part.”
Floodwood coach Derek Hart said his team was able to play with Greenway for the first 15 points in the first two games before the Raiders pulled away, and then he said his team got stuck in the rotation where Vekich took over.
“We knew (Vekich) was a game changer and we knew we weren’t going to stop her; we were just hoping to slow her down,” Hart said. “Unfortunately we didn’t slow her down enough. She is a really good player.
“But we know that Greenway is not a one-person team. Everybody is going to key on Vekich which opens up a lot of other players and those other players complement her very, very well.
“They served us very tough and we didn’t get a lot of good looks off that first ball. They kept us out of system and on our toes with that. When you are giving free balls to a girl (Vekich) like that and a team like that, it’s going to be a long night. We knew we had to clean up our serve receive and we just didn’t do it enough times.”
Vekich finished with 16 kills, three blocks, three ace serves and seven digs for Greenway while Anderson had seven kills, three ace serves and 10 digs. Hallie Shevich and Libby Vekich each had five digs while Miller recorded eight kills and seven blocks. Kaisa Reed had eight digs while Lexi Hammer finished with 24 set assists.
C.J. Thompson had seven kills, two blocks and 11 digs for Floodwood and Darby Autio finished with four kills. Tamera Lundstrom had three kills and two blocks while Vena Polo recorded three kills and 11 digs.
Tomberlin-Anderson said she is excited to be playing Carlton in the section championship match.
“Carlton is still the top dog and they are rated No. 4 in the state,” Tomberlin-Anderson said. “So, we know that they are the team to beat. We hope to go in loose and go after them.”
Vekich said the Raiders sometimes don’t enter matches as focused as they should be and work had been done to correct that.
“We sometimes start slower but we always figure it out after the first 10 points so we need to figure that out.”
Vekich said Greenway has been no stranger to section finals in recent years and she said it will come down to which teams wants the championship more.
“We can definitely beat them. If we can come out ready to play I think we can do it,” Vekich explained.
