Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — Coming off a great season where it finished as the runner-up in the Section 7AA Wrestling Tournament, the Grand Rapids High School wrestling team is looking for another good season in 2019-20.
Mike Schauer, who is beginning his third season as head coach of the Thunderhawks, said the team will need to replace a number of good individuals lost to graduation to include his son, Kellin Schauer, who was runner-up at state in his weight class last season, and four other individuals who earned berths in the state tournament.
“We had a great season but Mora was just a little bit better than us at the end of the year,” said Schauer. “We graduated a ton of kids and now we are pretty young this year. But we have a lot of experience; we have 14 sophomores and we have two states entrants coming back and 10 section place winners coming back.
“I think as the year goes on we are going to develop into something special and then after that in the next few years, watch out because we are going to be pretty scary.”
State entrants Connor Wakefield and Dusty Wilke, both sophomores, will lead Grand Rapids this season. Other key performers will be senior captain Dain Walters, junior Tyler Prebeck, Zach Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Nate Burdick, plus a number of others.
“I have just a bunch of hard-working kids,” Schauer explained. “It is very exciting to see them in the room. The big thing I stress is that we are pulling the rope together and we all have to be on the same page. I have stressed to these kids since they were young that we need to be a wolf pack and we need to really hunt together, work out together, and the kids are really buying into that.
“I have to reel in this group because they are go-getters.”
Schauer said he and assistant coach Tuffy Hoard – a Grand Rapids legend – said they looked at each other during recent competition with raised eyebrows.
“We just looked at each other and said, ‘oof da’, and we want them to keep the pace up,” Schauer said. “They don’t tire, they work hard, they listen. It is just a very enjoyable group to coach because they are young puppies – they just want to learn. It’s kind of fun to coach them.”
In Section 7AA this season, Schauer feels Foley, Princeton and Mora will be tough in the southern portion of the section while in the north he feels Cloquet, Hibbing and Grand Rapids should be the top teams.
“We have been the leader of the pack the last few years and I don’t see us taking a step back,”Schauer said. “The kids don’t want that but we are going to have to work for it.”
Besides Hoard, who has been coaching for 45 years, other coaches include Roy Peterson, Chad Brink, Jackson Schauer, David Brenden, Jacob Dethloff and Champ Hesch.
