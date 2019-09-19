Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team has been steadily improving as the season has marched on, but there is one thing that has been slow to improve for the Bluejackets — goal scoring.
That trend continued Thursday as Grand Rapids defeated Hibbing/Chisholm by a score of 5-0 at Vic Power Field.
The Thunderhawks scored first when Kenny Martinson netted her first of two goals on a free-kick opportunity.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Aella White did get a hand on the ball, but it wasn’t enough as the ball snuck in under the crossbar.
After the goal, Hibbing/Chisholm started to control play.
The Bluejackets started to get balls into the Thunderhawks’ goal box, but Grand Rapids stood strong on defense and kept those shots away from their keeper.
The Bluejackets’ first shot came in the ninth minute when Hailey Sorenson put one on target, but Makenzie Cole came up with her first of 10 saves.
“The problem is we just can’t buy a goal,” said Hibbing/Chisholm coach Brittany Lindstrom. “If we just keep peppering the net, they’re bound to go in.”
The Bluejackets would continue to test the Thunderhawks’ defense.
Freshman forward Emma Burkes would prove to be a handful for the Rapids’ defenders. The Bluejackets sent her on numerous breaks to try and get behind the Grand Rapids defensive line.
Burkes broke through after a couple close calls for a shot in the 15th minute, but Cole would come up with the save.
Hibbing/Chisholm saw the results of executing what they had been working on in practice.
“We’ve been working on triangle passes, and trying to get away from playing boot ball,” Lindstrom said. “Today reflected that their hard work is paying off.”
The Bluejackets continued to apply pressure, but they couldn’t break the seal and score their first goal.
Rapids extended its lead to 2-0 in the 21st minute when Abbey Birkey scored on a rebound after the initial shot was stopped by White.
Hibbing/Chisholm refused to give up as they continued to put balls toward the net.
In the 30th minute, Ashley Ciochetto tested the Hawks’ keeper off a free kick, but Cole swept the ball away from any danger.
Grand Rapids would score once more in the first half when Martinson tallied in the 35th minute giving the Thunderkawks a 3-0 halftime lead.
Even though Hibbing/Chisholm trailed at the half, Lindstrom thought her team played well.
“We generated a lot of offensive chances,” she said.
The Bluejackets kept their enthusiasm up during halftime because they knew how close they were to lighting up the scoreboard.
“Their energy was great at the half,” Lindstrom said, “The players were all saying, ‘We’re still in this game,’ which they absolutely were.”
The second half started with a nice defensive play made by Ciochetto, when she ran down Ellie Tillma on a breakaway, clearing the ball away from Hibbing/Chisholm’s box.
Minutes later, Tillma would get the last laugh when she scored on a shot from the top of the Bluejacket’s box.
After that, Hibbing/Chisholm’s defense tightened up.
Grand Rapids got the ball in front of the net in the 55th minute, but the Bluejackets held firm during the scrum, and cleared the ball without giving up any chances.
Grand Rapids got their last goal in the 75th minute when Birkey got her second goal of the match.
Even though Hibbing/Chisholm lost, Lindstrom thinks her team left the game with a positive feeling.
“Today was definitely a big mental win for the team,” Lindstrom said. “They’re starting to get that hunger and that competitive edge. They’re having more fun.”
GR 3 2 — 5
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. Grand Rapids, Kenny Martinson, 5th. 2. GR, Abbey Birkey, 21st. 3. GR, Kenny Martinson, 35th.
Second Half — 4. GR, Ellie Tillma, 44th. 5. GR, Abbey Birkey, 75th.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm; Aella White, 8. Grand Rapids; Makenzie Cole, 10.
Boys Soccer
Hibbing 2
Two Harbors 2
TWO HARBORS — The Hibbing/Chisholm boys soccer team tied Two Harbors Thursday in Two Harbors. Scoring for the Bluejackets were Autin Pierce and Hunter Carpenter.
