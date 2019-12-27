Grand Rapids Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team scored six unanswered goals after Forest Lake scored the first one and the Thunderhawks went on to defeat the Rangers 6-2 in action Friday night at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
While Grand Rapids was able to turn the red light on six times in the contest, coach Wade Chiodo felt his team was not as aggressive as he would have liked.
“I thought we were in neutral most of the time, to be honest,” said Chiodo. “We were obviously opportunistic and we did show speed at times but I thought our game was very neutral today. I am not saying that is a good or bad thing but I know we have another gear and we have to make sure we bring that every single game.
“It was nice to see our forwards get some goals because that has been a tough thing for us at this point in the season. We got a lot of rebounds and guys went to the net which we have been stressing the last couple weeks.”
After Forest Lake’s Conner Blanchard scored on a power play with 1:01 left in the first period, the Thunderhawks struck back quickly just 40 seconds later to tie the game when Joey DelGreco stole the puck from a Forest Lake defenseman, went in alone and beat Rangers goaltender Casey Sauve with a backhander while the Thunderhawks were shorthanded.
The second period was all Grand Rapids as it scored four goals to lead 5-1 entering the final period. John Bonner scored the first goal on a power play and Maccrea Murphy followed with another goal for the Thunderhawks just 39 seconds later to put Grand Rapids ahead 3-1.
Bonner scored his second goal of the period at 9:53, and Hunter Bischoff added the final goal of the period for the Thunderhawks.
Bischoff scored his second goal of the evening early in the third period and Forest Lake closed out the scoring for the game when Chase Osterberg scored on a Ranger power play.
Carter Clafton finished with 19 saves in the nets for Grand Rapids while Sauve had 25 stops and Josie Bothun had five for Forest Lake.
Chiodo praised the play of Clafton, saying he did an excellent job in the nets.
“Carter has been good for most of the year for us and when you have a goaltender like that, it is kind of nice to have,” said Chiodo. “The goals they scored tonight, there’s no way he would have saved them.”
Chiodo said when teams get to this point of the season, rookies are not rookies any more and they should have gained the experience they need.
“We are all veterans, we all know what to expect, we all know how to play,” the coach explained. “We have to keep climbing up the hill step-by-step and keep the train on the track in the right direction.”
With so much depth at the forward position, Chiodo said Grand Rapids is able to play three lines, with all three being effective.
“I am a firm believer that we have enough guys and if somebody is having an off night, I will put someone else in there and give him an opportunity,” Chiodo said. “It is about earning a spot; we played a lot of different guys in a lot of different situations tonight. Everybody at some point deserves an opportunity.”
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 5-4 for the season. It is next in action against Holy Family in a 3 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the IRA Civic Center.
Forest Lake 1 0 1 – 2
Grand Rapids 1 4 1 – 6
First period: 1. FL, Conner Blanchard (Hunter Johnson, Connor Brust), 15:59 (pp); 2. GR, Joey DelGreco, 16:39 (sh).
Second period: 3. GR, John Bonner (Cooper Brodzinski, Jack Peart), 6:21 (pp); 4. GR, Maccrea Murphy (Braeden Holcomb), 7:00; 5. GR, Bonner (Wyatt Miskovich), 9:53; 6. Hunter Bischoff (Wyatt Holcomb, DelGreco), 14:15.
Third period: 7. Bischoff (Kodi Miller, W. Zuehlke), 1:30; 8. FL, Chase Osterberg (Brust), 13:11 (pp).
Goalie saves: Casey Sauve, FL, 25, Josie Bothun, FL, 5; Carter Clafton, GR, 8-5-6-19; Total penalties: FL 3-for-6 minutes; GR 7-for-20 minutes.
Boy’s Basketaball
MI-B 60
Pequot Lakes 88
PEQUOT LAKES — The Patriots were in control from the start and cruised to a 88-60 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl at the Pequot Lakes Holiday Tournament Friday.
“Our guys fought hard the whole game,’’ MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said, but gave up too many easy baskets to the athletic, Class AA Pequot Lakes team. He added that the Patriots shot the ball really well and often beat the Rangers up and down the court.
The Rangers were led by Asher Zubich with 21 points, Nikolas Jesch with 13 and Jeffrey Kayfes with 10.
In the tournament’s other game, Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated Mora, 66-60.
MI-B 35 25 — 60
P. Lakes 59 29 — 88
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 6, Asher Zubich 21, Jeffrey Kayfes 10, Hunter Weigel 6, Nikolas Jesch 13, Braxton Negen 2, Alex Schneider 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 4, Kayfes 2, Weigel 2, Jesch 2. Free throws: 10-16. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
PL: Bode Magnuson 12, Alex Morgan 13, Carter Sjoblad 4, Korey Jackson 19, Ryan Monahan 6, Grant Kotaska 9, Evin Ruud 4, Simon Wufflestad 2, Jack Benson 7, Eli Laposky 7, Alex Geroy 3, Erik Geroy 2. 3-pointers: Morgan 1, Jackson 6, Kotaska 1, Benson 1, Laposky 1. Free throws: 6-8. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
Hoops for Hope Holiday Tournament
Bigfork 71,
Cook County 64
At Ely, Liam Prato poured in 39 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help lead Bigfork past Cook County, 71-64.
The Huskies’ Jared Lovdahl also dropped in 16 points in the win.
Cook County was paced by Pete Sutton with 29 points.
