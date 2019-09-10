BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — The Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ swim teams squared off Tuesday in the Virginia pool. In the end, the Golden Bears eked out the narrow win, 49-45, over their rivals.
Winning the first eight events of the day, the Golden Bears looked to have the meet wrapped up, but the Devils took gold in the final three events and used strong finishes down the line to make things close.
Elli Jankila had two individual wins for the Bears, taking first in the 50 freestyle (26.36) and the 100 freestyle (59.03). Taking second in both of those events was Virginia’s Chloe Smith (26.62; 1:01.59).
Eveleth-Gilbert also saw two wins from Mollie Albrecht as she took first in the 200 individual medley (2:27.65) and the 500 freestyle (6:04.21). Second in the medley was Virginia’s Lauryn Devich (2:29.14) and second in the 500 free was Virginia’s Elise Hoard (6:18.08).
Devich had a win of her own for the Blue Devils later in the meet, taking first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.17, way out in front of Eveleth-Gilbert’s Amara Carey (1:17.95).
Carey had a win of her own in the 200 freestyle, taking first with a time of 2:14.52, ahead of Virginia’s hoard in second (2:18.07).
Carly George was the last E-G individual to get a win for her squad, taking first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.02. Second in the event was the Blue Devils’ Hailey Pechonik with a time of 1:13.62.
The Devils other solo win came in the 100 backstroke. Bethany Harvey picked up the narrow win in the event, stopping the clock at 1:10.32. She finished just ahead of George who touched the wall at 1:10.58.
In the relays, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jankila, Carey, George and Albrecht teamed up for wins in the 200 medley relay (1:59.00) as well as the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.97).
The Virginia relays finished with one win as Hoard, Harvey, Emma Vukmanich and Izzy Smith teamed up to win with a time of 4:23.99.
Both teams will be in the pool again on Thursday. Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Proctor, while Virginia is set to host Mesabi East. Both meets will start at 5 p.m.
Eveleth-Gilbert 49, Virginia 45
200 medley relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Elli Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George, Mollie Albrecht), 1:59.00; 2, Virginia B (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Morgan Harvey, Emma Vukmanich), 2:08.39; 3, Virginia A (Steph Kowalski, Helen Phenning, Hailey Pechonik, Chloe Smith), 2:19.51.
200 freestyle: 1, Carey, EG, 2:14.52; 2, Elise Hoard, V, 2:18.07; 3, Ellie Robillard, EG, 2:27.64.
200 individual medley: 1, Albrecht, EG, 2:27.65; 2, Devich, V, 2:29.14; 3, S. Kowalski, V, 2:45.47.
50 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 26.36; 2, C. Smith, V, 26.62; 3, Avah Kraushaar, EG, 29.52.
100 butterfly: 1, George, EG, 1:05.02; 2, Pechonik, V, 1:13.62; 3, B. Harvey, V, 1:15.88.
100 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 59.03; 2, C. Smith, V, 1:01.59; 3, Izzy Smith, V, 1:05.72.
500 freestyle: 1, Albrecht, EG, 6:04.21; 2, Hoard, V, 6:18.08; 3, Robillard, EG, 6:18.99.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Albrecht, Carey, George, Jankila), 1:46.97; 2, Virginia A (C. Smith, H. Phenning, I. Smith, Hoard), 1:57.93; 3, Virginia B (S. Kowalski, Vukmanich, Pechonik, Grace Phenning), 2:02.15.
100 backstroke: 1, B. Harvey, V, 1:10.32; 2, George, EG, 1:10.58; 3, Maggie Koskela, EG, 1:16.96.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:13.37; 2, Carey, EG, 1:17.95; 3, S. Kowalski, 1:29.82.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Virginia A (Hoard, B. Harvey, Vukmanich, I. Smith), 4:23.99; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Koskela, Taylor Harju, Robillard, Kraushaar), 4:27.36; 3, Virginia B (M. Harvey, Kenzie Rasmussen, Becca Kowalski, G. Phenning), 4:43.46.
Two Harbors 96
Mesabi East 89
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ swim team failed to defend their home pool in a dual meet for the first time in more than year Tuesday with a 96-89 loss to Two Harbors.
With both the Agates and the Giants listed as section favorites heading into the season, the meet felt like a clash of the titans with Two Harbors ultimately getting the nod.
Mesabi East won just four of the 12 events scheduled on Tuesday including one relay out of three.
Grace Brunfelt was a winner in the 200 freestyle, stopping the clock at @:05.15 ahead of the Agates’ Riley Larson (2:06.32). Kailey Fossell dominated in the 1 meter dive scoring 237.65 points, nearly 100 more than her closest competition.
Emma Williams grabbed gold in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall first at 1:05.18. Finally, the 200 freestyle relay team of Hannah Nygaard, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton and Grace Brunfelt came out on top as a team with a time of 1:48.25.
With a chance to win the meet heading into the final event — the 400 freestyle relay — Mesabi East head coach Jon Isaacson split up two of his squads. If the two squads took first and second, the meet would go to the Giants.
The plan, however, did not work and Mesabi East finished third and fourth in the event. After the meet, Isaacson said he knew the Agates would give his team a tough time but that things can change very quickly in swimming.
“It was a good meet,” Isaacson said. “We had a lot of good swims. They have more depth than they’ve had in the past. We’ll be better by the end of the season, I’ll guarantee that.”
Mesabi East will be on the road on Thursday when they take on Virginia.
Two Harbors 96, Mesabi East 89
200 medley relay: 1, Two Harbors, 1:56.49; 2, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 1:58.34; 3, Mesabi East B (Kailey Fossell, Hannah Mattson, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Adrianna Sheets), 2:05.77
200 freestyle: 1, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:05.15; 2, Riley Larson, TH, 2:06.32; 3, Lehmkuhl, 2:16.92.
200 individual medley: 1, Kaylee Overby, TH, 2:27.59; 2, Skelton, ME, 2:30.84; 3, Ella Swoverland, TH, 2:49.39.
50 freestyle: 1, Kate Thomasen, TH, 25.81; 2, Nygaard, ME, 26.28; 3, Meyer, ME, 27.76.
1 meter diving: 1, Fossell, ME, 237.65; 2, Claire Esse, TH, 137.75; 3, Audrey Hanson, 131.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Jada Larson, TH, 1:03.53; 2, H. Mattson, ME, 1:10.27; 3, Aspen Huddleston, TH, 1:10.34.
100 freestyle: 1, Thomasen, TH, 56.81; 2, Skelton, ME, 59.88; 3, E. Williams, ME, 1:00.33.
500 freestyle: 1, R. Larson, TH, 5:41.32; 2, Brunfelt, 5:41.52; 3, Hannah Williams, ME, 6:07.95.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Nygaard, Meyer, Skelton, Brunfelt), 1:48.25; 2, Two Harbors, 1:50.88; 3, Mesabi East B (H. Mattson, Fossell, Lehmkuhl, Sheets), 1:51.28.
100 backstroke: 1, E. Williams, 1:05.18; 2, J. Larson, TH, 1:07.71; 3, Nygaard, 1:08.29.
100 breaststroke: 1, Overby, TH, 1:15.23; 2, Meyer, ME, 1:16.57; 3, H. Mattson, ME, 1:24.28.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors A, 3:57.44; 2, Two Harbors B, 4:18.44; 3, Mesabi East (Cameron Mattson, Hannah Baker, H. Williams, Brunfelt)
