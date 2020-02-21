BEN ROMSAAS
EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team fended off a hot scoring night from Bigfork’s Jared Lovdahl Friday as they defended home court and picked up the 76-60 win.
Lovdahl finished the contest with a game-high 30 points to lead the Huskies. Lovdahl, however, was the only Bigfork player to score in double figures on the night.
The Golden Bears went with a more balanced attack that aided them to a 41-23 lead at halftime. Will Bittmann had 18 at the break to pace E-G. Jake Sickel had 12 halfway through.
Bigfork outscored the Golden Bears 37-35 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for Lovdahl and the Huskies as E-G sealed up the win.
Bittmann paced Eveleth-Gilbert in the win with 22 points. Sickel finished with 19. Carter Mavec and Zach Lindseth each finished with 14.
The win moves Eveleth-Gilbert to 9-15 on the season. They’ll be in action on Monday when they travel to Duluth to take on the Marshall Hilltoppers.
BHS 23 37 — 60
EG 41 35 — 76
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 10, Jackson Lovdahl 4, Jared Lovdahl 30, James Rauzi 4, Liam Prato 9, Jhace Pearson 3; Three pointers: Heinle 2, Jac. Lovdahl 1, Jar. Lovdahl 4, Pearson 1; Free throws: 4-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 14, AJ Roen 2, Zach Lindseth 14, Carter Flannigan 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 3, Jake Sickel 19, Will Bittmann 22; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Sickel 2; Free throws: 1-15; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 56,
Virginia 45
At Aurora, Virginia and Mesabi East battled to a 22-22 halftime score Friday night, but the Giants were too much in the second half as they downed the Devils, 56-45.
Ava Hill led all scorers in the contest with 16 points. Hannah Hannuksela added 15 for the Giants. Kora Forsline finished with 14.
Kaylee Iverson paced Virginia with 14 points. Lexiss Trygg totaled 12 and Anna Fink chipped in with 11.
“I think we just hit a few more shots in the second half that we didn’t hit in the first,” said Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting. “We got some second attempt shots off of rebounds and that was big for us down the stretch. It came down to making free throws in the end and we took care of that.”
Mesabi East finishes the regular season with a record of 22-4, while Virginia finishes with a record of 16-10. The Giants are currently projected to enter the 7AA tournament with a No. 3 seed while the Devils are likely to earn a No. 4 seed.
VHS 22 23 — 45
ME 22 34 — 56
Virginia: Anna Fink 11, Rian Aune 8, Lexiss Trygg 12, Kaylee Iverson 14; Three pointers: Fink 3; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Trygg.
Mesabi East: Ava Hill 16, Meghan Walker 5, Hannah Hannuksela 15, Kora Forsline 14, Mia Mattfield 6; Three pointers: Hill 4, Walker 1, Hannuksela 1; Free throws: 14-18; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 78,
Heritage Christian 71
At Maple Grove, the Rangers fell behind by 10 points early on to a fast and athletic Heritage Christian Academy squad.
However, Mountain Iron-Buhl got things going a few minutes later and ultimately grabbed a 78-71 victory.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said once his Rangers got going, the club’s depth war out HCA.
MI-B went back and forth with Heritage throughout the second half, but managed to keep the lead and get the win.
MI-B was led by Sage Ganyo and Ava Butler with 14 points each, while Jordan Zubich put in 13, Miah Gellerstedt scored 11 and Lauren Maki chipped in with 10.
The Rangers (19-6) finish out the regular season with a game at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity at 11 a.m. today.
MI-B 45 33 — 78
HCA 35 36 — 71
MI-B: Laney Ryan 2, Jacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 13, Miah Gellerstedt 11, Sage Ganyo 14, Mia Ganyo 5, Ava Butler 14, Lauren Maki 10. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 3, Gellerstedt 3, Mia 1, Butler 2. Free throws: 16-22. Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: None.
HC: Anika Millar 7, Katie Smith 4, Taylor Schuck 21, Kaitlan Jones 5, Kirstin Robbins 20, Jordyn Allen 14. 3-pointers: Schuck 3, Robbins 1. Free throws: 13-20. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Schuck.
THURSDAY’S GAME
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cherry 86,
Wrenshall 72
At Wrenshall, the Cherry boys’ basketball team picked up an 86-72 win over Wrenshall Thursday night.
Eighth grader Isaac Asuma led all scorers in the contest with 28 points for the Tigers. Gavin Constantine added 18. Matthew Welch finished with 14.
Randy Wimmer led the Wrens with 26 points. Hunter Holmes finished with 20 and Austin Larva chipped in with 11.
Cherry will be at Floodwood on Monday.
CHS 41 45 — 86
WHS 34 38 — 72
Cherry: Matthew Welch 14, Isaac Asuma 28, Gavin Constantine 18, Sam Serna 3, Iziac Martin 6, Zach Carpenter 5, Nick Serna 3, Mason Perkovich 9; Three pointers: Asuma 1, Constantine 4, N. Serna 1, S. Serna 1; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 20.
Wrenshall: Zeke Rousseau 3, Kaden Olosen 5, Isaiah Johnson 4, Mason Perry 3, Austin Larva 11, Randy Wimmer 26, Hunter Holmes 20; Three pointers: Oleseon 1, Wimmer 5, Holmes 2; Free throws: 14-27; Total fouls: 19.
