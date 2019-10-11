MESABI DAILY NEWS
EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert football team shook off a rough first half and came out in the second half and beat International Falls, 14-8.
“We really came out and played good on both sides of the ball,” Golden Bears coach Derek Malner said. “Our defense really stepped up.”
International Falls grabbed a 8-0 lead in the second quarter after both teams went scoreless in the first quarter when Jaxon Germain scored from a yard out. QB Jace Hallin ran in the two point conversion to make it a 8-0 Broncos lead.
Neither team could get anything else going in the second quarter and the Broncos had the 8-point lead at the half.
The Golden Bears got on the board in the third quarter when QB Nick Beaudette pitched the ball to Trentin Pocrnich, who ran it in 27 yards out to score the touchdown, to make it a 8-6 contest.
The third quarter came to an end with the Broncos holding the two point lead.
The fourth quarter was all Golden Bears.
They grabbed the lead when Beaudette faked a handoff and ran around the outside of the defense and raced 35 yards to pay dirt to make it a 12-8 Eveleth-Gilbert lead. The Bears made it a six point lead when Beaudette hit Will Troutwine with a pass to complete the two point conversion.
“That two point conversion was big,” Malner said. “We really needed to hit that.”
The Broncos could not get anything going against the Eveleth-Gilbert defense in the fourth quarter.
One time when they started to move the ball a little, the Golden Bears defense was there to close the door and force the Broncos to either punt or attempt to go for it on 4th down.
“The defense really stepped up,” Malner said. “That really led us in the second half.”
The Broncos had one last chance to tie the game when they took over the ball on their own 31 yard line with 2:01 to play, but the Golden Bears defense was not going to let them advance the ball. The Bears were able to run out the clock and grab the victory.
“This was a big win for us,” Malner said. “Like I said before, we did a lot of good things tonight.”
The Golden Bears will travel to Two Harbors on Wednesday.
“We need to come out on Wednesday and be ready to play ball,” Malner said.
INT. FALLS 0 8 0 0 — 8
EVE-GIL 0 0 6 8 — 14
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
IF — Jaxon Germain 1 yard run (Jace Hallin run)
Third Quarter
E-G — Trentin Pocrnich 27 yard run (Pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
E-G — Nick Beaudette 35 yard run (Beaudette pass to Will Troutwine)
Two Harbors 25,
Mesabi East 0
Two Harbors — the Agates ran 46 times for 231 yards en route to a 25-0 win over Mesabi East.
Eli Schlangen ran 14 times for 72 yards and one touchdown, while Cole Komarek had six carries for 60 yards and a TD. Sam Johnson also rushed for two scores to lead Two Harbors.
Mesabi East hosts Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin on Wednesday in the regular season finale.
Mesabi East 0 0 0 0 — 0
Two Harbors 7 0 12 6 — 25
First Quarter
TH — Eli Schlangen 4 run (Jake Van Kekerix kick)
Third Quarter
TH — Sam Johnson 8 run (kick fails)
TH — Cole Komarek 37 run (kick fails)
Fourth Quarter
TH — Sam Johnson 11 run (kick fails)
Mountain Iron-Buhl 1,
Floodwood 0
The Rangers improved to 6-1 after Floodwood forfeited Friday night’s game against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
MI-B hosts Isle on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.