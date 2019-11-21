MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team twice saw Superior jump ahead with goals in the first and second period. The Bears, however, never let that rattle them as they came out on top by the end of things, 4-2.
Four different players scored for Eveleth-Gilbert with Anneka Lundgren scoring in the second to knot things up at 1, Sydni Richards scoring 12 seconds into the third to tie things at 2 and Anna Seitz adding the go-ahead goal just four minutes later. Jennie Krause added the game clincher late in the contest with an empty net goal with a minute to play.
The opening period wasn’t the greatest for the Golden Bears. On paper, the two teams looked fairly even. Both the Bears and the Spartans had 11 shots on goal but puck possession and the scoreboard both favored Superior.
Autumn Gregorich found herself in the penalty box at 14:16 in the period after drawing two minutes for roughing, giving the Spartans the first power play of the contest.
Superior forward Keely Morehouse was the first to light the lamp for her squad, working the puck past Bears goalie Rachel Woods at 16:33 in the frame. The score came immediately after the Bears killed off the earlier penalty as the Spartans finally wore down the Bears defense and Woods by the end of the period. Emily Berka and Lily Walrath assisted Morehouse on the play.
His team looking slow after 17 minutes of play, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Earl Fitzgerald stressed the importance of looking one step ahead to his team during the first intermission.
“I said we need to start anticipating and see where the puck’s going to be and go to where it’s going to be, not where it is. We needed to get on the loose pucks because we weren’t working towards them and our defensive pressure just wasn’t there either. We’d come out of the zone and just let Superior capture center ice.”
The Golden Bears wasted little time knotting things up with their first goal coming at 2:41 in the second period. Anneka Lundgren, assisted by Anna Seitz and Sophia Flatley, dumped the puck behind Superior goalie Katrina Casper to tie things up and put the pressure back on the Spartans.
Another late period goal, however, tilted the momentum back in favor of Superior with Brooklyn Burger scoring unassisted at 14:53 to give her team the 2-1 edge heading into the second intermission.
That edge wouldn’t last long as the third period was all Eveleth-Gilbert.
Even faster than their score in the second, the Bears knotted things up again early in the following period. The opening face-off went in favor of Eveleth-Gilbert and in the blink of an eye, things were even again with Sydni Richards scoring at the 12-second mark. She was assisted by Lundgren and Kylie Baranzelli. Both E-G goals so far in the contest came early in their respective periods, something Fitzgerald told his team they’d have to do if they wanted to come away with a win Thursday night.
“That’s what all the coaches told them. We need to come out and we need to strike first to get them on their heels again. I said if Superior comes out and they get another goal, then we have a hole to dig out of. We went out there and worked hard and sent two on the puck real hard every time and it worked in our favor and we got goals out of it.”
Eveleth-Gilbert Area took their first lead of the night just four minutes later on a Seitz goal that put the momentum firmly on the Golden Bears side. On the deflection from Jennie Krause, Seitz saw and opening and put it past Casper at 4:26 to give the Bears a 3-2 lead. Lundgren also assisted on the play.
Less than a minute later, the Bears found themselves in another penalty kill scenario with Sydney Fitzgerald drawing two minutes for high sticking. This penalty kill was much different than the first with the Bears maintaining possession for most of the two minutes, even getting some shots off deep in the Spartans zone. The key to the stronger second penalty kill was keeping the pressure on Superior, according to Fitzgerald.
“We’ve been working on the penalty kill quite a bit lately and we’ve been keying in on creating pressure and making the other team do something with it. Don’t let them set up and when you get an opportunity, take it down to the other end. Don’t just send it down to their zone and let them regroup and try again.”
The crisis averted, the Bears maintained almost total control through the rest of the third. Krause added one more goal at 15:50, an empty netter, to put the game out of reach for Superior while making the final score 4-2.
“We told them we needed at least two goals in that third period but we wanted three or four,” Fitzgerald said. “They came out and worked hard in the third. We have some things we need to work on but overall I thought we did pretty good tonight.”
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Woods finished the night with 24 saves. Superior’s Casper tallied 28.
SHS 1 1 0 — 2
EGA 0 1 3 — 4
First Period
1, S, Keely Morehouse (Emily Berka, Lily Walrath), 16:33.
Second Period
2, EG, Anneka Lundgren (Anna Seitz, Sophia Flatley), 2:41; 3, S, Brooklyn Burger (unassisted), 14:53.
Third Period
4, EG, Sydni Richards (Lundgren, Kylie Baranzelli), 0:12; 5, EG, Seitz (Jennie Krause, Lundgren), 4:26; 6, EG, Krause (unassisted), EN, 15:50.
Penalties-Minutes: Superior 0-0; Eveleth-Gilbert 2-4.
Goalie Saves: Katrina Casper, S, 11-7-10—28; Rachel Woods, EG, 10-11-3—24
