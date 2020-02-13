EVELETH — The Golden Bears outshot North Shore 15-2 in the opening period.
Despite the discrepancy, the Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East and North Shore were tied 0-0 going to the second frame.
Bears head coach Jeff Torrel was quite pleased with what he saw, even though his team didn’t light the lamp.
“I was more happy with our defense. We didn’t give up anything. That’s more important to me than shots. If we can suffocate teams like that, that’s how we want to play. Only giving up two shots, they barely got in our zone. Those are the kinds of things we want to see from our team.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East became more offensive in the second period, scoring three times as they continued to dominate the Storm.
Cole Meyer got things going with a goal 6:10 into the second, while Brandon Lind made it 2-0 at 8:23 and Elliot Van Orsdel netted the third score at the 14:22 mark.
Torrel wasn’t overly concerned when the first-period shots weren’t going in, but his team still made some adjustments.
“You have to keep battling, you have to keep getting bodies to the net when you’re getting shots like that,’’ the head coach said. “They have a good goaltender. If you’re not getting bodies on net and not moving him around, he’ll tend to stop a lot. In the 2nd and third, we got more bodies to the net, more traffic, moved him around a little bit and it went in.’’
